Carlos Alcaraz is aiming to become the first player since Roger Federer to win back-to-back US Open titles

Carlos Alcaraz begins the defence of his US Open title with a highly anticipated contest against Dominik Koepfer.

Alcaraz has enjoyed a sensational calendar year in the sport which has seen him cement his status as one of the best young players on the planet with an excellent triumph over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final.

The Spaniard became the third youngest winner in the history of Wimbledon. Adding to this growing list of Grand Slam accomplishments which started with the US Open last year.

The 20-year-old is one of the hot favourites for glory at this summer's tournament, alongside serial winner Novak Djokovic and his games are likely to attract huge interest from fans around the world.

But when is Carlos Alcaraz’s next game at the US Open and what can we expect from his opponent Dominik Koepfer?

Here is everything you need to know.

When is Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer?

Dominik Koepfer is hoping to stage an upset against Carlos Alcaraz. (Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz begins his US Open defence with a first round tie against Dominik Koepfer on Wednesday 30 August.

The match is expected to begin at around 1.15am BST, although it could be later if the previous match lasts longer.

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Dominik Koepfer?

Sky Sports Main Event will provide comprehensive coverage of day two from Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Live coverage of all the action will begin at 10.30pm and run until 5.30am BST.

What to expect from Dominik Koepfer

Dominik Koepfer is the first challenge that Carlos Alcaraz will have to overcome if he is to win back-to-back US Open titles.

Koepfer is a tennis player who was born in Furtwangen Germany in April 1994.

He turned professional in 2016 and is currently ranked 86th in the world rankings.

Koepfer has competed in five major Grand Slam events in his career but has only ever progressed beyond the third round on one occasion, when he suffered a fourth round defeat in the 2019 US Open.

The German enters the game as a huge underdog against Alcaraz and he has been given odds of 16/1 to win the game, according to SkyBet.