British number one Cameron Norrie has been knocked out of Eastbourne International in quarter-finals.

The British number one and first seed at the Eastbourne International, Cameron Norrie, has been knocked out of the Rothesay competition in the quarter finals just days before Wimbledon begins.

Norrie was beaten 5-7 5-7 by the American Maxime Cressy. Cressy also beat Norrie’s compatriot Dan Evans in the round of 16, winning 7-6 (7-2) 6-4.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Norrie has recently won his fourth ATP title at the Lyon Open and had been hoping to use the Eastbourne International to build up grass court practice ahead of the third Grand Slam of the year which begins on Monday 27 June 2022.

There are still two Brits left in the Eastbourne International, Ryan Peniston and Jack Draper, and as they are both playing each other, one of them will go through to the semi-final of the tournament.

Eastbourne is known for being a pre-cursor to Wimbledon and Norrie will join the likes of Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Matteo Berettini on Monday when he hits the courts for the first round.

With only two days before the Eastbourne International Men’s singles final, here is all you need to know...

When is the Eastbourne International men’s singles final?

The final will take place on Saturday 25 June 2022. It is currently known what time the match will begin.

Jack Draper beat Diego Schwartzman in second round of Eastbourne International

Where is the Eastbourne International tournament?

The ATP and WTA tournament takes place at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne, South England.

How to watch Eastbourne International men’s singles final

Amazon Prime has the rights for the coverage of the Eastbourne International.

Subscriptions for Amazon are free for the first month after which they start at £7.99/month.

When are the quarter-final and semi-final matches?

The quarter-final matches are taking place today, Thursday 23 June 2022 while the semi-final matches take place tomorrow, Friday 24 June 2022.

Quarter-final matches:

Cameron Norrie vs Maxime Cressy (Cressy: 7-5, 7-5)

Jack Draper vs Ryan Peniston

Alexander Bublik vs Taylor Fritz

Alex de Minaur vs Tommy Paul

Jannik Sinner was the second seed at the Eastbourne International but was beaten by Tommy Paul in the round of 16. Paul beat the Italian 6-3 3-6 6-3.

Draper has been enjoying a break out tournament at Eastbourne after stunning the crowds by beating the Argentinian fourth seed Diego Scwartzman.

The Brit won 5-7, 6-7 (3-7) to beat the number 16 in the ATP rankings.

What is the prize for Eastbourne International?

The winner of the Eastbourne international will win €697,405 (£598,618).

The finalist will receive €61,875

When is Wimbledon 2022?

Due to the similar weather conditions and grass court surfaces, many tennis stars use the Eastbourne International as a build up to The Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Wimbledon begins on Monday 27 June 2022 and will see Novak Djokovic defend his 2021 title against 22 Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal who is on course to win the Calendar slam.

The Spaniard won the Australian Open in January and the French Open in June.