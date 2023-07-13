Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova has just become the first unseeded player to reach a Wimbledon women’s singles final after she defeated Elina Svitolina in today’s semi-final on Centre Court.

The 24-year-old had never previously gone past the second round in SW19 but beat Svitolina 6-3 6-3 and will now play either Ons Jabeur or Aryna Sabalenka in Saturday’s final. Speaking after her win, the Czech tennis star said: “I can’t really believe it. I’m just so happy. Elina is such a fighter and also a great person. It was such a tough match.”

Vondrousova defeated Veronika Kudermetova, Donna Vekic, her compatriot Marie Bouzkova and Jessica Pegula before taking on Svitolina in Thursday’s semi-final and she has dropped just two sets throughout her run.

As the 24-year-old now prepares to take on one of the world’s top ten, here is all you need to know about the unseeded player...

Who is Marketa Vondrousova?

Born in June 1999, 24-year-old Vondrousova was born in Sokolov, Czech Republic, and was introduced to the sport of tennis aged four. She first featured on the ITF Women’s Circuit in May 2014 and qualified for her first main draw later in the year. Her maiden WTA Tour title came when she was just 17 years of age at the Ladies Open Biel Bienne.

Marketa Vondrousova celebrates victory against Elina Svitolina

Her first singles final came at the lowest $10k level in March 2015 at Sharm El Sheikh where she won the doubles event to secure her first professional title. Vondrousova’s Grand Slam debut came at the French Open in 2017 where she made it through qualifying before losing her opening main draw match to Daria Kasatkina. She then went on to play in the Wimbledon Championships and US Open where she also lost her first round matches.

In 2019, Vondrousova reached the French Open final without dropping a set and she became the first teenage major finalist in nearly a decade. She ultimately lost to Ashleigh Barty, winning just four games, but her appearance in the final saw her enter the top 20 for the first time.

In 2022, the 24-year-old reached the Indian Wells fourth round but surgery ended her season early.

Vondrousova in 2023

This year, Vondrousova then reached the third rounds of the Australian Open, defeating Ons Jabeur along the way and then went on to reach the round of 16 at Indian Wells as well as the Miami Open before beginning her Wimbledon Championship campaign.

What is Vondrousova’s ranking?

Currently ranked number 42, Vondrousova has previously enjoyed a high of number 14, which she achieved in July 2019.

What is Vondrousova’s net worth?

According to Firstsportz, the Czech star has a net worth of $5 million with the final of the 2019 French Open being a major source of this. Her current sponsors include Nike and Yonex and she has done an apparel and shoe deal with Nike, wearing the Nike Air Zoom Vapor X on the court.

Does Vondrousova have tattoos?

On the court, the rising Czech star has become noticeable for her numerous tattoos. During an interview with the BBC, the 24-year-old said that “for me, they are like art” and has been growing her collection, which can be seen on her arms, since she was 16.

When is Vondrousova next playing?