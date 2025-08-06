Bournemouth Airport could be shut down next month as almost 80 workers are being balloted on whether to take strike action.

The workers, members of the UK's leading union Unite, include plane fuellers, baggage handlers, security and check-in staff and flight dispatchers among others. Union members unanimously rejected a pay offer of 4.5 per cent for the lowest paid bringing them up to £12.22 per hour, then 3 per cent for the higher paid members.

Many workers claim they have struggled with the cost of living crisis and believe that given increased costs of essentials this equates to a real terms pay cut. Bournemouth Airport increased all of its airport charges by 5 per cent as well as investing over £50 million in expanding the airport due to increased passenger numbers.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: "Bournemouth Airport is putting its own interests over those of the workers. We appreciate it is investing in its future, but members must not be left behind in the pursuit of that.

"Our hardworking members deserve a fair pay rise and Unite will back them every step of the way." The ballot closes on Wednesday, August 20, and strike action could happen as early as the first week of September.

Regional officer Janet Wall said: "We recognise that any flight cancellations and delays would be extremely disruptive and frustrating for travellers but our members feel they have had no choice but to start balloting for strike action. This is entirely the fault of the employer, who is financially prospering while our members struggle to afford the basics. We urge Bournemouth Airport to come back to the table and present Unite with a meaningful offer to avoid strikes."

A spokesman for Bournemouth Airport said: “We are in ongoing negotiations in good faith with Unite and remain hopeful that we can work constructively with them to reach agreement. We remain committed to keeping Bournemouth Airport as a vital economic asset for the region, our customers and for the people who work there now and in the future.”