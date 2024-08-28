Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A British girl has been “seriously injured” after falling from the first floor of a property in Spain, near the Love Island villa.

The 15-year-old girl suffered the fall at around 9:30pm last night (Tuesday 27 August) and was stabilised at the scene before being taken to Son Espases Hospital in Palma. The teen was staying in Sant Llorenc des Cardassar, close to the Love Island villa in the north-east of Mallorca.

A code red is said to have been activated due to the extent of the her injuries. The incident is currently being investigated by The Civil Guard. It was not immediately clear if the fall occurred at a hotel or an apartment.

A British girl has been “seriously injured” after falling from the first floor of a property in Spain, near the Love Island villa. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The incident comes after a 28-year-old British tourist has died after falling 15 feet from a hotel in Mallorca. The accident occurred in the early hours of the morning after the man and his girlfriend returned to their accommodation after a night out partying.

The young man fell over a wall by the hotel entrance and landed on the ground next to the hotel’s spa pool. The alarm was raised around 7am at the four-star Reverence Mare Hotel in Palmanova near Magaluf. Paramedics were called to the hotel, but local reports claim the man was already dead by the time they arrived at the scene.