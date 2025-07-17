Chiang Mai Thailand: Nine karaoke staff charged for assaulting British tourist, 27, after he refused to pay bill
The assault occurred on July 16 at approximately 6:00 AM at a karaoke establishment on Sri Donchai Road in Chang Khlan Subdistrict, Mueang Chiang Mai District. Chiang Mai City Police Station investigators quickly identified all nine individuals shown in the viral video as employees of the unlicensed karaoke bar.
Eight of the suspects were brought to the station on July 16. The ninth suspect, Woraphot, 23, was in another province but surrendered himself on July 17.
According to Police Colonel Prachya Thisala, Chief of Chiang Mai City Police Station, the 27-year-old British tourist had been using the karaoke services throughout Tuesday night into the early morning hours. When the establishment presented him with a bill of approximately 20,000 baht ($615), the tourist became upset over the excessive charges, leading to an argument.
The British tourist then attempted to leave the premises to return to his accommodation. However, the nine employees believed he was trying to flee without paying and physically restrained him, demanding payment first. When he refused, the group assaulted him, which was shown in a viral video.
Police investigation revealed that the karaoke bar was operating without proper licensing and was serving alcohol beyond permitted hours. Authorities immediately ordered the establishment to close.
