Extinction Rebellion: Activists to hold protest at London Oxford Airport this weekend protesting against private jets
The activists will be protesting at London Oxford Airport near Kidlington against private jets. The group claim it is the “most energy-intense form of flying” at the airport formerly known as Kidlington Airport, claiming each jet will emit “substantially more carbon per passenger than commercial flights”.
The protest will take place on Saturday 5 July at 10am. Protesters will march from the west end of Kidlington High Street to the entrance of the airport.
They say the demonstration will be peaceful. It comes after protesters from Palestine Action were widely condemned after breaking into RAF Brize Norton overnight on Thursday, June 19 and sprayed red paint into the engines of two Airbus Voyager aircrafts and onto the runway.
This prompted Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to condemn the actions of the protesters as "disgraceful". He added: "Our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain and put their lives on the line for us every day. It is our responsibility to support those who defend us." Now, another protest is planned.
London Oxford Airport (OXF), also known as Kidlington Airport, is not a scheduled commercial airport. It’s primarily a hub for general aviation, such as private charters, business jets, and flight training.
