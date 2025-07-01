Environmentalists at Extinction Rebellion will be protesting at a UK airport this weekend.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The activists will be protesting at London Oxford Airport near Kidlington against private jets. The group claim it is the “most energy-intense form of flying” at the airport formerly known as Kidlington Airport, claiming each jet will emit “substantially more carbon per passenger than commercial flights”.

The protest will take place on Saturday 5 July at 10am. Protesters will march from the west end of Kidlington High Street to the entrance of the airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They say the demonstration will be peaceful. It comes after protesters from Palestine Action were widely condemned after breaking into RAF Brize Norton overnight on Thursday, June 19 and sprayed red paint into the engines of two Airbus Voyager aircrafts and onto the runway.

Environmentalists at Extinction Rebellion will be protesting at a UK airport this weekend. (Photo: Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images) | Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images

This prompted Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to condemn the actions of the protesters as "disgraceful". He added: "Our Armed Forces represent the very best of Britain and put their lives on the line for us every day. It is our responsibility to support those who defend us." Now, another protest is planned.

London Oxford Airport (OXF), also known as Kidlington Airport, is not a scheduled commercial airport. It’s primarily a hub for general aviation, such as private charters, business jets, and flight training.

You can book on-demand flights by plane or helicopter across Europe or even transatlantic routes via charter operators. The airport also offers helicopter tours around Oxford landmarks, vintage plane joyrides, flight training flights, and more.