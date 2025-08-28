Two British mums have been left fighting for their lives after being run over by a taxi in Ibiza.

Lauren Holmes, 27, and Ebony Cordingley, 26, had been enjoying their last night out on the island with a meal when they were knocked down by a taxi as they walked back to their hotel on Tuesday morning. Both were left with serious injuries while a 24-year-old Spanish man was asked to perform a drink-driving test.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident, according to police. The two mums were left with horrific injuries, but their families have issued positive updates on fundraising pages.

Mother-of-two Lauren was left with two broken legs, a broken arm, a fractured spine, broken ribs and a punctured lung and remains in intensive care. Her friend Ebony, who was initially listed as being in critical condition, is said to have improved.

She also suffered horrific injuries, including multiple rib fractures, bleeding on the brain and a punctured lung. Loved ones of the pair have set up two separate GoFundMe pages to support them after suffering such a catastrophic ordeal.

On Lauren's page, Tyla Gray posted an update thanking everyone for their donations, which have reached £4,305 of an £8,000 goal. Tyla added that Lauren remains in intensive care, but is now "conscious but very confused and sleepy with all the medication".

On Ebony's page, Kyle Marsden had more positive news to share with those who had donated. He wrote: "Ebony is now stable and has been taken out of ICU. She is awake and has eaten, yet she is still in tremendous pain but thankful to be alive and eager to see her boys.

"The road ahead will no doubt present further challenges, but without your generous help and support, we would truly be lost. On behalf of our family, thank you so much from the depths of our hearts."

A Foreign Office spokesperson told the Mirror: "We are supporting two British nationals who have been hospitalised in Spain, and are in contact with the local authorities."