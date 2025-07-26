Millions of drivers face £15 fee to put fuel in their cars at petrol stations across UK - here are the routes and locations to avoid
The AA advises anyone planning a journey across Britain this summer should plan ahead to ensure they plan ahead to avoid the additional charge.
Analysis by the motoring organisation shows their are major price differences at fuel stations across the country - and it’s all down to where the petrol station is located.
For example, motorway petrol averages 155.7p a litre, while A-road averages 140.1p a litre. The UK average is just 134.6p a litre.
Edmund King, President at the AA, said motorists face an “outrageous’ bill if they refuel at motorway service stations.
On average, the AA has revealed that motorway bays were charging between 20p and 30p per litre more than ordinary fuel stations, a major blow to road users. According to the latest figures, the average price of petrol is 134.6p per litre, with diesel at 141.9p per litre. But, the motorway averages are 155.7p a litre for petrol and 164.4p for diesel.
The AA said the higher costs can not be justified, despite taking into account the extra cost associated with running service stations at motorways. Edmund said: “Even with the extra costs of providing a 24-hour service, free parking and facilities and staffing, charging 20p to 30p a litre above the UK average pump price or £10 to £15 a tank more to fill up on a motorway is frankly outrageous. No wonder holiday drivers baulk at buying fuel at a service area.”
As well as the type of road you buy your fuel on, you’ll also want to consider the geographical location - as the AA has also found that there are big differences in this way too.
According to analysis, West Country routes between London and Exeter saw the highest difference in fees. On the motorway, road users are paying around 155.2p per litre to top-up with petrol and 163.1pence to fill up with diesel. This compares to a local A-road average of 139p per litre for petrol vehicles and 146.9 pence for diesel machines.
Across the M1 and M6, petrol was priced at a whopping 158.8p per litre on motorways compared to 145.8 pence elsewhere. Diesel was also a lot higher with motorway fees recorded at 167.1p per litre compared to 154.6 pence off the main routes.
The AA said that the high prices in some areas may mean that motorists may find that they pay less for fuel overall by deviating from their planned route - and urged them to plan ahead before setting off on their journey.
Edmund also advised using mobile services to locate previously hidden fuel stations that may be just off the exit of some junctions. He added: “Savings on A-road holiday routes stand out in particular. However, there is the likelihood of slower traffic at peak times and many cheaper fuel stations will not operate late at night. It’s a gamble but it may well pay off if a vacation trip cannot be done in one hop.”
