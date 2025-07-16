The popular holiday hotspot Portofino has introduced new regulations banning tourists from walking barefoot, in swimwear or topless - and drinking alcohol in streets.

From July 15, travellers will no longer be allowed to walk through the cobbled streets barefoot, in swimwear or topless. The rules are also extended for the piazza, Italian for the main square of a town.

Boozing in the streets is also a no-go, with alcohol only prohibited in restaurants, bars, or designated areas. If your flip flops are causing you grief, make sure to plonk yourself down on a bench as sitting or lying on paths, walls and parks is against the rules.

In a bid to crack down on litter and public nuisance, picnics are also banned. The regulations are only in place during the summer, where the town sees an influx of 100,000 tourists.

In the quieter times of the year, the town only has a population of 400. The new ordinance, signed by Mayor Matteo Viacava, will temporarily expire on September 30.

Anyone caught breaking the rules could be fined between £22 and £433. The fine system has been put in place to protect the "peace and quiet of residents and tourists".

Portofino is a small, picturesque fishing village and resort town located on the Italian Riviera in the Liguria region of Italy. Specifically, it's situated on a small peninsula, east of Genoa, and on the Ligurian Sea. It's known for its colorful buildings lining the harbor and its status as a popular destination for luxury tourism.

From Florence the travel time is around 3.5 hours by train. It is one of the most popular resort towns on the Italian Riviera.