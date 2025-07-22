Robin Kaye, a TV executive on American Idol, and her husband were found shot dead in their home in Encino in California.

American Idol TV executive Robin Kaye, 70, and her husband Tom Deluca, also 70, were discovered dead in their Encino home. They were both declared dead at scene and the incident was being investigated as a double homicide.

A 22-year-old man Raymond Boodarian, was arrested, he is alleged to have burgled their home while the couple were out, and then killed them on their return.

It has now been reported that Raymond Boodrian not only rang 911 on his own phone and gave police his name, but allegedly used the couple’s own gun on them. ABC7 Los Angeles reported that “The man accused of killing an American Idol executive and her husband inside their Encino home allegedly used the couple’s own gun in the shootings and then called police. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said Monday evening.”

Nathan Hochman told more than 200 residents the news at the Encino Community Center. Maria Cluffetelli, the LAPD Deputy Chief told residents that “We’re having phenomenal numbers on crime reduction. That being said, when two wonderful people end up dead in their own home, those crime statistics fall kind of flat.”

When police arrived at the home of Robin Kaye and husband Tom Deluca, they found them both with gunshot wounds to the head in separate rooms of the house. People magazine reported that “According to police sources, officers arriving at the scene discovered a trail of blood leading to the front of the property and made entry through a shattered glass sliding door at the back of the house.”

Robin Kaye was reported found dead in the pantry whilst husband Tom Deluca was discovered in the bathroom. Although Robin Kaye was best known for her work on American Idol, she was also a music supervisor on Lip Sync Battle, After the Sunset, The Singing Bee and Q’Vival: The Chosen.

When Robin Kaye founded her own company SyconroniCity in 2000, she represented the likes of Andrea Bocelli, Donny Osmond and Kevin Loggins, her husband Tom Delucca was a songwriter and musician. American Idol shared a statement about the couple and said: “We’re devastated to hear of Robin and her dear husband, Tom’s passing.

“Robin has been a cornerstone of the Idol family since 2009 and was truly loved and respected by all who came in contact with her. Robin will remain in our hearts forever and we share our deepest sympathy with her family and friends during this difficult time.”