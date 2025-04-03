Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adam Devine spoke about the impact of being hit by a cement truck on the In Depth With Graham Bensinger podcast.

Actor and comedian Adam Devine revealed on the In Depth With Graham Bensinger podcast that doctors “told me I was dying, literally, within this last year, they told me that.” Adam Devine also spoke to Graham Bensinger about the challenging incident that happened in his childhood.

Adam Devine revealed that he wanted to be a pro baseball player but said “I couldn’t walk after the accident so I knew that dream was dead.” When discussing the impact today of his injuries after being hit by a cement truck as a child, Adam revealed that “they don’t really know what’s going on. I was having spasms all over and I kind of still do.”

He also said: “For a while they told me I was dying, literally with this last year, they told me that. They told me I had this disease called ‘Stiff Person Syndrome,’ and that’s when your muscles get so tight that you can no longer walk, no longer move and your heart will stop beating because your heart is a muscle and then it gets too tight to beat and you die.”

Adam Devine revealed that he was told that a month before his son Beau was born and then was told by doctors that he might not have Stiff Person Syndrome. He was then told that they did think he had it and went to see an expert in the field and Adam was told that he didn’t have it and his symptoms were from his accident as a child.

Actor and comedian Adam Devine was recently told he may be dying after being hit by a cement truck as a child. Adam DeVine speaks on SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIX on February 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM | Getty Images for SiriusXM

According to John Hopkins Medicine, “Stiff Person Syndrome is named after the symptoms that were originally described with the condition: episodes of muscles locking up and becoming stiff as a board.” In December 2022, singer Celine Dion revealed that she had been diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

In an interview with Vogue France, Celine Dion said that "I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it.” She also said: "Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice... I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself."

Celine Dion also said: "People who suffer from SPS may not be lucky enough or have the means to have good doctors and good treatments. She added that "I have those means, and this is a gift. What's more, I have this strength within me. I know that nothing is going to stop me."