Get a celebrity adored must have home accessory for much less this week - thanks to an Aldi Specialbuy.

Trend seekers are in for a treat as Aldi is taking on BE@RBRICK with its very own DIY Marble Bear Kit which will allow everyone to make their own custom bear figurine. Seen in the homes of celebs including Molly-Mae Hague, shoppers can now create their very own take on the must have home decor piece and feel just as fancy as famous faces.

But, they don’t need to have the bank balance of a celeb to be able to emulate their style as the Aldi version costs less than £10, proving that everyone can have some celeb-worthy style.

Ready to create a family heirloom, a gift for a friend, or as a fun activity for little ones on a rainy day, the new Marble Bear Kit, which is £6.99, includes an easy-to-use DIY paint kit and adorable bear to get creative with – ideal for both experienced artists and novice painters.

It’s available in two colour ways too, so you’ll be able to select the one which fits with your current colour scheme. There’s a choice of vibrant metallic or neon paints. No matter which one you pick you’ll be able to create one-of-a-kind artworks by experimenting with different pouring techniques.

What’s more, shoppers can save themselves over £600 on the latest celeb trend while creating a personalised statement piece for the home.

This Marble Bear kit offers a stylish alternative to the pricey £645 designer versions. At Selfridges, you can buy BE@RBRICK's Banksy X Brandalised Highwayman figure, but it will cost you £645. The Aldi DIY Marble Bear Kit is available in store from tomorrow (Thursday October 24). Those wanting to style homes with this celeb favourite better act fast, however, because as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone.

If you do miss out on the Aldi version, the exact same kit is also available on Amazon for a slightly higher price of £12.99. So, no matter what you can still save hundreds of pounds.