Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden has shown off the results of her year-long home transformation on Instagram.

In a clip shared to her Instagram the 53-year-old shared a compilation of before-and-after clips of her home with her 2.4 million followers.

Holden bought the home, which boasts a dining room, living room, kitchen, outdoor swimming pool and gym, with her husband Chris Hughes last November. The couple share their new abode with their two daughters 18-year-old Lexi, and Hollie, 12.

As it’s November, she first showed that she’d transformed her entrance hall into a festive winter wonderland. A towering, frosted Christmas tree took pride next to the huge open staircase, decorated with an array of monochrome oversized baubles, glowing fairy lights and a finished with a huge black bow. Next to the tree is a sleek black piano. There’s a matching garland on the staircase, and a second tree can also be glimpsed on first-floor balcony.

The black and white theme, which seems to be a popular colour scheme choice for many celebrities, doesn’t seem to be restricted to the Christmas decorations either. The floor of the entrance hall has big, bold black and white tiles, the internal doors are also black, and the staircase has elegant white stairs with black spindles. There are also a series of black and white photos going up the staircase.

There is some colour, however, in the living room which comes in the form of a large, cosy looking burnt orange sofa. In another room, there’s a home bar complete with a personalised drawing of Holden with has the humourous caption “I drink to make other people more interesting”.

TV star Amanda Holden has shown her Instagram fans her home renovation, a year after moving to new £7 million house in Surrey. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images

The dining room features a striking puma wall art. In another room there’s also another print with a humourous caption, which shows Holden’s cheeky side. It reads: “If you haven’t got anything nice to say come sit next to me”.

"What a difference a year makes," the mother-of-two wrote in her caption. "Moved in a year ago today… and nearly finished the whole house… what to do next!!! I love a project. More makeovers coming."

While some fans praised Holden’s home makeover, and called it “beautiful”, the star also received some backlash for showing off her extravagant house at a time when many people are struggling financially. Since she posted the video, the comments have been turned off as a result.

The star lives in Surrey.

Her house is said to be worth £7 million. They sold their previous home, also in Surrey for £5 million.