Star of Big Brother and friend of Prince William, Ben Duncan, has tragically died at 45 after falling seven floors from the rooftop bar of a luxury five star hotel.

Former Big Brother star and university friend of Prince William and Kate Middleton - Ben Duncan - has died after falling seven floors from a rooftop hotel bar. Duncan, who was a contestant during series 11 of the reality TV show, passed away on Thursday (October 30) at the age of 45.

It is understood he fell around 100ft from a bar at the luxury Trafalgar St James Hotel. The Metropolitan Police confirmed they were called to reports of a "man on the roof" of a building in Cockspur Street, Westminster, at just after 11pm on Thursday night.

"The man sadly fell from height. Despite the best efforts from the London Ambulance service, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His death is unexpected but non-suspicious," a spokesperson said.

Ben Duncan died after falling seven floors from the rooftop bar of a luxury five star hotel | Getty Images

After leaving the Big Brother house, Ben went on to star in other popular reality shows. Duncan was at St Andrews university with William and Kate when they first started dating and was reportedly a member of their inner circle of friends - including being present when they first met after the prince spotted his future bride during a university fashion show.

"It was the end of their first year," he previously recalled. "I was there, and in person there were a lot of attractive girls. She was in a very daring dress, in a sheer stocking-like dress. He was sitting front row and his eyes were like stalks.

"She brushed by him on the way to the catwalk and things were never the same again – the whole history of the monarchy had been altered."

In 2010, Duncan recalled being aware of royal protection officers throughout his time at university.

After Big Brother, he appeared on Australia’s Ladette to Lady, as well as Channel 4’s Come Dine With Me and Celebrity Coach Trip, and was a featured voice during coverage of William and Kate's 2011 wedding.