Watch the moment a passenger takes a selfie with Bob Geldof while he waits in a Ryanair check-in queue - with him reportedly later telling the man he ‘doesn’t spend on luxury travel’.

Multi-millionaire Bob Geldof has been spotted flying back to the UK from Italy on Ryanair, reportedly telling a fellow traveller: 'I don't spend on luxury travel'.

The Boomtown Rats frontman - worth an estimated £111m ($150m) - was spotted waiting at the check-in queue for the budget airline in shades with his bandmates at Venice's Marco Polo airport.

The Live Aid founder, 73, told a fan he had recently played with the Rats in the Floating City.

Jay Curtis, a travel content creator flying to Bristol with Ryanair, says he was 'shocked' to see Geldof queuing for around an hour with other passengers.

Jay Curtis, a travel content creator, and Bob Geldof at Venice's Marco Polo airport. | Jay Curtis / SWNS

After taking a selfie with Geldof in the check-in queue, Mr Curtis later saw him again enjoying a croissant and a coffee whilst waiting for his flight, believed to be to London, on the afternoon of July 18.

Mr Curtis, 39, said: "I'd done a few days travelling around Italy and was flying home from Marco Polo Airport in Venice.

"There was quite a long queue at the Ryanair check-in, and Bob Geldof was there with the Boomtown Rats.

"I had a selfie with him in the line but saw him twice again.

"He was sat in a café after security about three or four tables away from me, having a coffee and a croissant.

"I was just surprised; the guy's worth $150m and he's queuing with everyone else.

"I was quite shocked to see him in the line. He was not priority or anything.

"We were there for a good hour in that [check-in] queue, I would say.

"He didn't even pay to fast-track security or anything, he didn't moan or anything - he was just with everybody else."

Mr Curtis, who creates travel content under the name JC Explores, said he briefly spoke to Geldof, asking, 'Why are you flying Ryanair?'.

"He just said: 'I don't spend money on luxury travel'," Mr Curtis added, saying he also recognised Rats' guitarist Paul Cuddeford at the airport.

He said dad-of-four Geldof told him they'd recently played at a blues festival in Venice.

Mr Curtis, from Swansea in South Wales, said: "The band were upstairs eating at a Spanish restaurant, but Bob was in a café on his own.

"He seemed a little moody... Every time I see him on the telly he has that look about him.

"There was no change in his voice - it was very monotonal - but he seemed happy to talk. He was decent.

"My flight to Bristol was £47, so he's probably not spent much more than that on his flight."