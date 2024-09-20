Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A body has been found in the search for a missing Channel 4 reality star, police have confirmed.

Katherine Watson has not been seen since 1pm on Thursday. Northumbria Police have been appealing for help in locating her since just after 5.30pm yesterday (Thursday September 19), but this afternoon (Friday September 20), they have issued a statement to say a body has been found in the search.

Although the body has yet to be formally identified, they believe it to be the missing star. Her family have been informed. No further information is available at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taking to X just before 3pm, they said: “We have some sad news to share with you. We have sadly found a body in the search for missing #Newcastle woman Katherine Watson. The 50-year-old, also known as Katie, was reported missing yesterday. Extensive searches have been carried out since then to locate her.

“Sadly, this morning a body was discovered in the Jesmond Dene area. Formal identification has yet to take place, however it is believed to be Katherine. Her next of kin have been made aware and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“This is an incredibly sad outcome and our thoughts are with Katherine’s loved-ones at this difficult time. We continue to support them and we ask that their privacy is respected. Thank you to everyone who supported our search for Katherine.”

Katherine, also known as Katie, aged 50, appeared in the Channel 4 TV series Geordie Hospital. The show, which aired in 2022, followed the lives of NHS staff as they helped patients in hospitals across Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an original appeal for information on X, formerly Twitter, Northumbria Police said she was last seen in an area of the city yesterday afternoon. They said: "Have you seen Newcastle woman Katherine Watson? The 50-year-old was last seen in the Heaton Road area at around 1pm today, and we're growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Geordie Hospital reality star Katherine 'Katie' Watson has gone missing. Photo by Northumbria Police. | Northumbria Police

"Searches are ongoing to locate Katherine, who is described as a white woman, around 5ft 6ins in height, of slim build, with short light grey hair. Katherine was last seen wearing a green hat, a back pack, with dark trousers and a dark hooded top.

"She has a number of tattoos on her arms, as well as a military tattoo on her chest. She has links to the Heaton and Jesmond areas of Newcastle – but could have travelled further afield.

"Any info? Please get in touch by sending us a direct message, using the live chat function or report forms on our website, or by calling 101 quoting reference: NP-20240919-0717."