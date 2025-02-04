A 20-year-old woman has allegedly been shot dead by her brothers for making TikTok videos.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The alleged incident took place in Jhelum's Dhoke Korian in Pakistan after neighbours had objected to the victim's video-making, and this led to a confrontation within the family, according to local news channel ARY News.

The brothers allegedly killed their sister, called Ansa, a suspected honour killing after becoming angry by the situation. The accused then reportedly attempted to stage the incident as a suicide and tried to remove evidence from the crime scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Forensic teams are said to have collected crucial evidence from the scene. The local police have reportedly registered a murder case against five people, including the girl's two brothers and her uncle, and they have all been detained.

Elsewhere in Pakistan a 15-year-old girl has also been killed by her father for making TikTok videos. This is also suspected to be in honour killing, but the two events are unrelated.

Anwarul Haq, from Pakistan, is suspected of killing his teenage daughter called Hira Anwar, who was born in the United States, after she apparently refused to stop sharing videos on social media, the police said.

Haq, who worked as an Uber driver in New York, appeared in court Thursday (January 30) in the southwestern city of Quetta, Pakistan, police said. The shooting happened on a street in the southwestern city of Quetta on Tuesday (January 28). Haq initially said that unidentified gunmen shot and killed his daughter while they were on their way to her uncle’s house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The police became suspicious when they were gathering evidence and recording witness statements, however, and detained the dad on suspicion of murder. Haq then confessed to the crime Wednesday (January 29), police official Babar Baloch said. His brother-in-law, and Anwar’s maternal uncle, Tayyab Ali, has also been arrested in connection with the killing.

Police also said they had charged Haq with the killing and also confirmed that the murder was premeditated, as Haq hatched the plot with Ali.

More than 54 million people of the 241 million people living in Pakistan use TikTok. The government has blocked the video-sharing app several times in recent years, however, over content moderation.