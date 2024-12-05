Love Island star Dr Alex George says he worried he “wouldn’t make 40” after the death of his brother caused him do drink to excess.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The doctor, who is also a reality star, has told his 2.2 million Instagram followers he realised that he was "completely lost" as a result of his lifestyle and needed to make a change.

The 33-year-old spoke to the camera in an Instagram video he uploaded on Wednesday (December 4) has said how he is feeling emotional after achieving two years of being alcohol-free. The TV star, author and podcaster, has always been very open about his mental and physical health with his followers, and has previously spoken about hitting 20 stone as a result of his brother’s suicide, as well as ‘facing his demons’ and transforming his life after realising it was a heading for a ‘car crash’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his latest post he said he had no idea how long he would last without a drink when he first made the choice to give up alcohol in December 2022. But, he went on to say the decision has changed his life. In the video he said: "This is an emotional one, here goes. Today I have achieved two years of no alcohol,

"When I decided to put the bottle down on the 4th of December 2022, I was 21 stone in weight, my skin was terrible and when I looked into my eyes I could tell that I was completely lost. Mentally I was really struggling and I thought to myself if I carry on like this I won’t make it to 40 years old. I was under so much stress and pressure and really wasn’t looking after myself in any shape or form.

“I hadn’t at that point decided how long I would give up for, I honestly thought it would only be for a few months, so to reach this milestone is so special to me and can’t tell you how much of a difference it’s made to my life in so many different ways."

Love Island star and NHS doctor Alex George has celebrated being two years alcohol-free. Photo by Instagram/@dralexgeorge. | Instagram/@dralexgeorge

He said he made the change to prove that he could. He said: "I knew that if I could get through December, I could get through any time of year. I still had such a fun time socialising with my friends, it’s probably the most social Christmas period I’ve ever had, but I was so much happier and more productive in the days and started the new year with such a renewed sense of self and an energy to help improve other areas of my life too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He went on to admit, however, that there had been tough times during the two years. He said: "What I didn’t expect was that stopping drinking would be so hard in other ways. All of a sudden I had to face everything I had been suppressing and feel it raw and unfiltered. I also had to learn a new way of life, literally a new way of being. It’s been a fascinating journey, one which I am still learning and growing."

Dr George, who rose to fame when he entered the famous ‘Love Island’ villa in 2018, now uses his public platform to help people to ‘build [their] mental fitness, according to his Instagram page. He also makes regular appearances on ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Lorraine and Loose Women in his role as an NHS doctor to discuss topical health issues.. He also runs a podcast The Waiting Room with Dr Alex where he addresses topical health and wellbeing issues further.

He began to struggle with his relationship with alcohol and food when his younger brother Llŷr took his own life, aged 19, in July 2020. Dr George became UK's Youth Mental Health Ambassador at his brother’s death. He has previously said: “Llŷr is the fire in me to make change happen."

Along with giving up the alcohol in 2022 he also embarked on an exercise plan and began eating more healthily, which helped him lose several stones in weight. He’s an advocate for positive mental and physical health.

If you are suffering with suicidal thoughts, you can contact The Samaritans on 116 123 for free, confidential support People with hearing problems or other communication difficulties can text 07889 036 280.