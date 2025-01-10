Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A TV presenter has taken in 12 people to his home as the wildfires in Los Angeles continue to rage on.

Scott Tweedie, a regular face on Australian TV, said some of his friends in southern California have "lost everything". The 36-year-old star, who splits his time between the state and Australia, has so far taken around 12 people into his home after these LA residents were forced to evacuate and flee their own properties.

Speaking on Thursday (9 January), the TV host said: "It's been such a wild experience on just so many levels but I'm in Venice Beach at the moment, I'm 100 per cent OK... A lot of my friends live up there and they've all been evacuated. I've got probably about 12 people in my place at the moment, popping in and staying here, stuff like that."

Wildfires have destroyed homes and businesses. Neighbourhoods are being evacuated across Los Angeles as new fires have broken out following the original, a blaze in Pacific Palisades in the west of the city.

Scott added: "A handful of my friends have just lost everything, they had no time, it just happened so quickly.... It was the windiest conditions I've ever seen but you know there's a fire happening at the same time. It was really scary." It comes as several celebrities have seen their homes burn down including Billy Crystal, Mandy Moore and Paris Hilton. Crystal and his wife, Janice, released a statement on Wednesday saying their home of 45 years in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood was lost.

Hilton posted a news video clip on Instagram and said it included footage of her destroyed home in Malibu. She said: “This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London.

The Top Gun star, Miles Teller, and his wife have also lost their home. The couple bought the 6,600 square foot, Cape Cod style villa in April 2023 and it was located between the Palisades Bluffs and Palisades Village. They paid $7.5 million for the home that was built in 2015 and had three storeys with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.