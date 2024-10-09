Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former reality star has been arrested for threatening to kill a police officer and a member of his family.

Hannah Smith, who took part in season 6 of Love Island USA, has been arrested for making the threats to kill an officer, according to American publication TMZ.

The reality TV star was at a concert venue in Atlanta, United States on Monday September 30, when she was escorted out for being disorderly. A police officer was on scene and tried to take Smith to an Uber taxi. This is when she allegedly tried punching the officer with a closed fist, according to police documents obtained by TMZ.

Smith was then handcuffed, but the officer says she attempted to kick them multiple times. The TV personality was placed under arrest and put in a police car. It was while she was on the way to jail that she allegedly repeatedly threatened to kill the officer and the officer's sister.

Love Island USA star Hannah Smith, who has been arrested for threatening to kill a police officer. Photo by Instagram/@hannahsmithhh.xo. | Instagram/@hannahsmithhh.xo

The star was charged with two felonies, terroristic threats and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. She was released on bail the next day, and returned to posting to social media, but she did not mention her arrest.

Fans of Love Island USA will recall Smith from the most recent series. She entered the famous villa on day one of the show and coupled up with Kendall Washington.

Their relationship was short-lived, however. Washington quickly moved on to Nicole Jacky, and the pair then went on to reach the final, but they also broke up after the show. Smith was evicted from the villa on day 10 after failing to make a lasting connection.