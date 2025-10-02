Married at First Sight star Steven has shared a video of the night out that led to tension with his wife Nelly and an argument with fellow groom Keye.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside the video, which he posted to his Instagram page, the TV groom also shared a message directly to Keye and also his husband Davide on his main grid.

Nelly and Steven had been the most loved-up couple of MAFS UK series 10, and this led to them quickly becoming fan favourites. They arguably had a dream MAFS wedding; instantly finding each other attractive and then only strengthening their connection as they spend the rest of the reception together and found out more about each other.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On their honeymoon, things looked to be getting even better between them as they were shown to be having lots of fun together; kissing and being affectionate. Nelly told the cameras she was having the dream honeymoon with her new husband and he also shared her enthusiasm about their relationship.

But, in this week’s episodes things seemed to take a downward turn. During Wednesday’s episode (October 1), Nelly told producers that she and Steven had experienced their first conflict after all the couple’s attended their first commitment ceremony.

Steven then spoke to producers to provide some on-camera background to what had happened the night before, when the cameras had stopped rolling. He said that the pair, along with other cast members had gone for a night out following the commitment ceremony. As a brief clip of this night out, which had been recorded on a phone, was shown it revealed that Nelly spoke to co-star Keye about the fact she felt her husband had “pulled back” since they arrived back in the UK following their honeymoon.

Married at First Sight UK series 10 couple Nelly and Steven have had their first disagreement (pictured) - and this has also led to him clashing with fellow groom Keye. Photo by Channel 4. | Channel 4

In response, Keye allegedly took her over to her husband, who was socialising with other cast members, and asked him to "tell her how good she looks", supposedly particularly her breasts. This irritated Steven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During a filmed conversation where Nelly and Steven discussed what had happened, he told her: “It feels like you’re going behind my back and talking s***. People don’t need to know my business”, adding “you’ll see a side of me probably, you won’t like.” Nelly responded: “You haven’t been the same since the honeymoon. That’s why I’ve needed more reassurance from you."

Steven then went round to Keye's apartment on his own to confront him. He told him: "Last night, I got frustrated with you, with everything that's going on with Nelly and I with the distance and stuff. I just wanted people to basically just f*** off.”

He went on: "Keye, you brought her over to me and was like 'comment on her outfit, comment on her breasts', and that wound me up. I just don't want anyone to get involved. Just leave me alone."

Keye, who was sitting with his husband Davide, said: "Sorry, I'm actually still confused as to what I've done. Nelly had said that she was feeling down, that she didn't feel very comfortable and cute about herself so I bigged her up to make her feel like she was cute. I then walked her in and gave her and spin and said 'look how amazing your wife looks.'"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added that “can't be held accountable”. He went on: "I'm not being told that I was trying to come for your relationship. I'm not, I couldn't give a flying f*** if I'm completely honest with you, I'm here for my relationship. I was being supportive the same way I would support absolutely anyone. That's who I am, I'm a cheerleader. I'm a positive person, it's what I do. And if you've assumed more than that, well, that's on you."

Speaking to the camera after the exchange, Steven said: “My relationship is my relationship and I don’t like people getting involved in business they shouldn't be getting involved in. You are not part of this relationship, so see yourself out.”

In response to the scenes airing, Steven has taken to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes look at the post commitment ceremony which caused all the drama. In the clip, shared to his Instagram Stories, multiple cast members including himself were seen singing along to The Script song Breakeven. Nelly and Keye were not seen in the clip.

In a follow-up post, Steven shared a photo taken that night of him enjoying drinks with some of his fellow grooms. Keye is not in the photo, but his husband Davide is Over the top of it he wrote: “Hindsight, probably should’ve just left and gone home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post on his main grid, Steven also addressed the situation, with messages for his bride and Keye and Davide. He wrote: “Marriage; not just sunshine & rainbows. We spoke, we listened, we moved forward @drnellyp - p.s. my brews were always better. You must've hated me for ruining Pizza & Rosè night @keyeluke @daveanica you know I love ya both.”

Keye also took to his Instagram to have his say. He wrote: 'Tonight on #mafsuk the cheerleader, cheered . . . I’ve always believed in clapping the loudest for my friends, holding space for strangers, and reminding anyone who needs to hear it that they’re enough exactly as they are. . . . Believe in yourself, root for your people, and never be afraid to stand tall in your truth. The world needs your cheer.”

Nelly replied: “My cheerleader. You have such a kind heart”, along with a love heart emoji. She posted about what happened on her own Instagram page, but simply said: “The honeymoon bubble’s well and truly burst. . . But the test of marriage is only beginning.”

The difficulties between Steven and his wife and co-stars look to continue in the second dinner party, according to a preview of the next episode (which airs tonight, Thursday October 2, at 9pm on E4). Steven is seen storming out of the room and referring to his fellow castmates as “c****”, but of course it’s not 100% clear why this happened as it’s a teaser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It does appear that the reaction comes as a result of some of the other brides discussing his sex life though. In the preview, Julia-Ruth is seen talking to Rebecca and Leah telling them: “He f***ed a girl like two weeks before he came in here.”

Steven overhears her and confronts her, saying “oi, who decided to say I was talking about my sexual activity?” Julia-Ruth responded: “You did, we were all there!” Steven replied: “People are starting to f**k me off.”

* Married at First Sight continues tonight (Thursday October 2) at 9pm on E4. New episodes are also broadcast every Sunday to Thursday.