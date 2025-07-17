A reality TV star has shared that her older brother has unexpectedly died just days before his birthday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morgan Stewart McGraw, who previously starred on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, has told her fans that she is mourning the loss of her older brother Oliver.

Sharing the news on Instagram on Wednesday July 16, she wrote: "Last night, I very unexpectedly lost my older brother, Oliver. He was musical, creative, funny, and wickedly smart—he was also a Leo. He would have turned 46 on July 26th, and I was excited to be in Switzerland for it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 37-year-old also shared his cause of death, along with other health battles he faced. “He also struggled with the horrible disease that is schizophrenia. Ultimately, we lost him yesterday to a random case of pneumonia.”

In her post, Morgan also shared a message for her mum, Susan. Writing directly to her she said: "You are the epitome of strength, class, and grace—and everyone knows it. I am who I am entirely because of you and your guidance.

“I can’t imagine how anyone is supposed to navigate the loss of their only son less than two years after losing their husband of forty years. But you will. And I’ll be beside you every step of the way," she wrote.

Reality star Morgan Stewart McGraw, who previously starred on Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, has told her fans that she is mourning the loss of her older brother Oliver. Photo by Instagram/@morganstewart. | Instagram/@morganstewart

She concluded her statement with, "I didn’t think I could break. But today, I am broken." She also added thanks to her followers for supporting her throughout her decade-long career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many of Morgan’s friends and colleagues from the reality TV universe have sent her messages of condolence on the post.

"I’m so sorry to hear this Morgan," said Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards. Former Bachelor star Becca Tilley penned: "I’m so sorry Morgan, so much love to you and your family.”

Morgan also shared family photos from her childhood to her Stories in tribute to Oliver, which included the two of them as youngsters alongside their parents Susan and Herb.

The TV star rose to fame for her role as one of the main cast members on the reality TV show Rich Kids of Beverly Hills, which aired on the E! network between 2014 and 2016. The show followed the lives of wealthy young adults living in Los Angeles and showcased their lavish lifestyles. In December 2020 she married actorJordan McGraw and the couple have two children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morgan’s dad Herb, who was an architect and theowner of construction company H Construct, died in 2023 at the age of 80. At the time, the TV star shared a tribute to her late dad online. “I will miss you more than i can physically express. Thank you for being the absolute best parent and person to me. I felt supported and loved by you from the moment we met and i will continue to kick a** and take names,” she wrote, adding “I hope you’re playing classical guitar for your mom at this very moment. Please send signs, mom and I will need them. I love you.”

Morgan had previously said that she enjoyed a carefree childhood and had “everything I wanted”, and credited that to her businessman father who built a number of luxurious buildings in the Los Angeles area.