Rebekah Del Rio dead age 57: Llorando singer's body was found inside Los Angeles home

Acclaimed vocalist Rebekah Del Rio has died at the age of 57.

Best known for her haunting performance of Llorando in David Lynch’s 2001 film Mulholland Drive, Del Rio’s body was found at her home in Los Angeles on June 23, Variety reported.

Del Rio’s unforgettable appearance in Mulholland Drive saw her perform the Spanish-language version of Roy Orbison’s classic Crying at Club Silencio. In the scene, her powerful live vocals continue even after she collapses on stage - an eerie and emotional moment widely considered one of cinema’s most iconic.

No cause of death has been confirmed at the time of publication.

In interviews, Del Rio confirmed she sang the track live for every take, refusing to lip-sync.

She said: “Because I am a natural-born singer, and I don’t know how to lip-sync, I sang along for every take of that scene.

“I’ve seen lip-syncing in a lot of films and television - it’s pretty apparent that they’re not really singing.”

Del Rio first recorded “Llorando” in the 1990s after being asked to sing a Spanish version of Crying following the tragic death of singer Selena. The song later became the emotional centerpiece of the fulm.

Fans and critics have long praised her scene as one of the most powerful in film history. Del Rio later reprised her performance at a charity event celebrating the film.

Beyond Mulholland Drive, Del Rio appeared in the film Southland Tales and sang the U.S. national anthem at major events. Her distinctive voice and presence earned her a devoted following.

Mulholland Drive starred Naomi Watts and Justin Theroux and was directed by David Lynch. It received four Golden Globe nominations and earned Lynch a Best Director award at Cannes, as well as an Oscar nomination.