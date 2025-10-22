Mercedes "MJ" Javid and husband Tommy Feight wed on the Bravo reality show Shahs of Sunset in 2018.

For those of you who are unfamiliar with the TV show Shahs of Sunset, it was an American reality series that aired on Bravo in 2012 and came to an end in 2021. Mercedes “MJ” Javid who wed husband Tommy Feight on the show, has now filed for divorce from him after seven years.

People reported that Mercedes “MJ” Javid, who is 53, “ submitted her petition in Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 17, which is also listed as their date of separation. Javid cited irreconcilable differences and asked that the court terminate its ability to award both she and Feight spousal support.”

In 2019, Mercedes “MJ” Javid gave birth to their son Shams Francis Feight, via C-section, he was named in honour of husband Tommy’s mother and MJ’s father, who had both passed.

Shahs of Sunset alum Mercedes "MJ" Javid has filed for divorce from husband after seven years. Mercedes Javid visits the SiriusXM Studios on January 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In March of that year Mercedes took to Instagram about her pregnancy journey and wrote: “Good morning! Feeling overwhelmed with excitement, gratefulness, and hopeful about what lies ahead. The nurse staff at #CedarsSinai makes me feel like we’re in such good hands, and right at home. I’m so grateful to @drshahinghadir and the whole team at @scrcivf My husband @tfeightnyc and I are very grateful and hopeful and appreciative of this journey and what is to come. 🙏 #babyjourney #pregnancyjourney #newlyweds #newparents

“We wouldn’t have made it this far without my doctors Dr Jay Goldberg and Dr Steve Rad. My favorite thing throughout this journey is going to the doctor to see the baby on the ultrasound 🙏 Counting down! 7 weeks to go.”

In June of this year, Mercedes “MJ” Javid shared a photo of husband Tommy on Instagram and wrote: “Happy Father’s Day my love. You’re such a good dad. Shams Francis and I have the best times with you. And we don’t have as much fun unless we are with you. Best of times.”