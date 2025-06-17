The Bachelor star Grant Ellis has spoken out for the first time since announcing his split from fiancée Juliana Pasquarosa - just weeks after their engagement aired on TV.

The reality TV star, who was the bachelor looking for love on season 29 of the hit US dating show, announced that he and Juliana had gone their separate ways on Friday, (June 13).

Taking to his Instagram Stories with a statement, the 31-year-old said: "Juliana and I have decided to end our relationship. We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term." He didn’t elaborate on what he meant, be added: "What we had was meaningful. The connection we built on the show was real, and so was the effort we made to continue once the cameras stopped rolling.”

Grant had 25 bachelorettes to choose from when the show first launched on ABC back in January. Over the following two months, viewers watched as he dated each of them - and of course getting closer to finding his chosen partner. In the end, Grant chose to propose to Juliana, with the scenes of his proposal airing in March. But now it’s all over.

Pasquarosa also took to Instagram Stories to share the news of the couple’s break-up on Friday. Sharing a photo of their first meeting, she wrote: “Marriage is a commitment and it's one we both still believe in deeply. After a lot of honest conversations and reflection, we've come to the decision that this chapter of our lives is meant to continue on separate paths." She added, however, that the pair are still "cheering each other on”, suggesting their decision to split with amicable. She also asked fans to be "please be kind”.

Now, Grant has returned to his main Instagram page with further thoughts on life amid his break-up. "I think the most important thing above all, is to remain true to yourself," he wrote alongside a photo of him posing outside NBC Studios. "Even if things don’t work out the way you originally planned, God always has a plan.”

Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa met and got engaged on season 29 of The Bachelor - but now they have broken up. Photo by Instagram/@julianapasquarosa. | Instagram/@julianapasquarosa

Most likely referencing the reaction he’s had to him being on The Bachelor and his subsequent engagement and break-up, he added: “The internet is a funny place of different peoples opinions and that’s OK . . . everyone is entitled to that. "But regardless of the rumours or what people may think or the pressure that come with being seen, the main thing for me is to be the reason somebody believes in good.”

He concluded: “Life has a funny way of shaping character and to grow from experiences is a personal choice. And for me . . . im always going to choose growth .”

Back in March, one their engagement scenes had aired, Juliana shared a series of photos of the pair to her Instagram page, including one of her showing off her engagement ring. Alongside it, she wrote: “What’s meant to be, will always find its way.” It’s unclear when the pair actually split, but fans noticed that Grant had not posted about his now ex around three weeks ago.

Filming for the Bachelor actually took place last year, and concluded no later than November, so Grant and Juliana had seemingly been engaged for at least six or seven months before they decided to call it quits. In his promotional video for the show, Grant said: “"I'm looking for love. I want a wife. I'm searching for that happiness. To get what you want out of life, you have to take a chance. Love is a choice. Love is hard. But ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward. Let the journey begin."

