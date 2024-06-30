TV star Vicky Pattison rushed to hospital, and says “It got to the point where I physically couldn't move” | Getty Images

Vicky Pattison shared a photograph of herself lying in a hospital bed and described the lead up to what led her to being there.

In the post, she revealed that it was “Definitely not the weekend I was intending on having.. I was anticipating being up mount Snowdon for gods sake 😂🤦🏻‍♀️ She went on to say that “Don't even know really to start, but I feel like I dropped that stupid story to let a few people who were concerned about my radio silence know I was being looked after & then loads more people just worried, which was never my intention, you're all too kind btw 😞 I am feeling much better, but absolutely flying off my pain meds so I hope this isn't all a bit too chaotic.”

Vicky Pattison then explained that “They think it's glandular fever, a big infection & an abscess in my throat. I didn’t allow myself any recovery time after covid & it’s just compromised my immune system I suppose- I haven’t allowed myself any downtime this year. I have burned the candle at both ends, worked a punishing schedule & ignored all signs that my body was desperate for a break, feeling drained, overwhelmed, can't sleep at night for anxiety, exhausted in the morning, loss of anything since the half marathon in April which is so unlike me.”

She finished the post by writing that “This has been the wake up call I needed but I’m angry with myself. I let it go this far-I’ll be in hospital for awhile and I think it’s for the best.”