Tyson Fury’s wife Paris Fury took to Instagram to reveal that their daughter Venezuela is engaged.

Molly-Mae Hague, the partner of Tommy Fury (Tyson Fury’s brother), has reacted to Paris Fury's latest Instagram post. In the post, Paris shared a video of Noah Price proposing to Venezuela at her 16th birthday party.

Paris Fury wrote: “Congratulations to @venezuelafuryofficial and @7noahprice on getting engaged. Both only young but when you know you know! Still in shock but very happy for you both.

“Me and your Dad couldn’t be prouder xxx @tysonfury.”

In response, Molly-Mae Hague wrote: “Congratulations special girl!!!! 💜.” Whilst Molly-Mae Hague’s reaction was very positive, other fans were less than impressed and one wrote: “Why are we celebrating a 16 yr old getting engaged? Shouldn’t she be looking at colleges instead of planning a wedding?”

Another fan wrote “This just looks so awkward & like they’re both embarrassed. Which just proves they're far too young to be making such a huge commitment to each other.”

There were some fans who responded to the negative comments and one wrote: “Very normal in the gypsy & traveller community. I was engaged to my husband at 17!!! 💍13 years later still stong. Congratulations to you both xx 🥰🥰.”

Two days ago, Venezuela Fury took to Instagram and shared a video of her new engagement ring and wrote: “We are gettin married🥰 so happy.” Venezuela Fury also had a mixed response from fans and one said: “Girl live your life, see the world. Your way too young to get married. You have your whole life ahead of you before you get married and have kids.”

Another fan said: “16? GEEZ I wouldn't allow it.”

Who is Venezuela Fury’s fiancé Noah Price, how old is he?

Venezuela Fury’s fiancé Noah Price is an amateur boxer. The Sun has reported that “His age has not been confirmed, with some reports saying 16 and others 23 years old.”

How old were Tyson and Paris Fury when they got married?

Paris Fury was 19 and Tyson Fury was 21 when they got married in 2008 and they have had multiple vow renewals. Three years ago, Paris Fury shared a throwback photograph of them and wrote: “Young love! Can you believe this was me and Tyson in our first few weeks of dating back in 2006. I was just 16 years old and Tyson 17.

“We'd first met the year before at a wedding and then again on my 16th birthday. Although I couldn't believe he was only a year older than me (I thought he was about 25 when I first saw him!).

“ I liked him from the very beginning - he was so different to other boys. I didn't say yes to dating straight away though, he ask me out alot of times before I agreed!

“It was a big deal he would be my 1st boyfriend. Our first date was to see King Kong at the cinema and later I found out he'd told his parents afterwards that he was going to marry me.

“Our first years dating are some of my very favourite memories with Tyson, going ice skating and having picnics, it was really simple but fun and we always used to talk about our future together.

“Looking back at these old photos I never imagined it like this! From our first kiss through to six kids and more, it's all in Love and Fury which is coming out on 28th October. Link is in my bio if you'd like to pre-order your copy. Xx”

In response to this post, one fan wrote: “Such an amazing story,” whilst another said:” Paris you look so pretty in this picture. Tyson does look quite a bit older, Also a handsome man.”