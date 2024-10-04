Veteran actor known for playing an iconic film villain dies unexpectedly aged 70

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A veteran actor who made a name for himself by playing a iconic film villain has died unexpectedly at the age of 70.

Mohan Raj, celebrated for his role of villain Keerikkadan Jose in the film Kireedam, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Kerala, India, on Thursday (October 3). He was 70 years old.

Raj reportedly died while undergoing treatment for various health issues at his home in Kanjiramkulam, an area in the district of Kerala State. The actor made a lasting impression on Malayalam film industry, and he had a career which spanned more than three decades.

Raj’s performance as the character Jose was so impactful, the actor became better known by this name rather than his actual name. While Jose may have been his most famous villain role, he also played many more noteworthy villains.

Actor, filmmaker, and long-time friend of Raj P Dinesh Panicker confirmed the news of his passing in a Facebook post. He wrote: “The villain in the movie Kireedam. Mohan Raj, who portrayed Keerikkadan Jose, is now a memory.” He also said that his friend had died at around 3pm, according to local news.

Actor Mohan Raj, better known as iconic villian Keerikkadan Jose in the film Kireedam, has died aged 70. Photo by X. | X

Fellow actor Mohan Lal, who played the lead role of Sethu opposite Raj’s villian in Kireedam, also shared a tribute online. He wrote: “Our beloved Mohan Raj, who portrayed the immortal character 'Keerikkadan Jose' in Kireedam, has left us. I remember his grandeur standing in front of the camera, facing off against Sethu, as if it were yesterday. With tears in my eyes, I bid farewell to my dear friend, who maintained goodness and humility in his personal life”.

He added that being called and known by the name of a character is a blessing that only an accomplished actor can experience.

Raj, who was raised in a middle-class Kerala household and earned an economics degree, joined the Indian Army at the age of twenty. He got a leg injury, however, which meant he had to leave.. He didn’t start acting until he was in his mid-30s, with his first role being in a film called Moonnam Mura which was released in 1988.