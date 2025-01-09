Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Andy Cohen has revealed he has sex tape with one of his ex-boyfriends while speaking on his TV show.

The 56-year-old Bravo boss, who is an Emmy Award-winning host and executive producer of Watch What Happens Live (WWHL), and executive producer of The Real Housewives franchise, said he made the tape with his actor ex John Hill more than 20 years ago.

Hill, aged 46, who is also Cohen's co-host on SiriusXM radio show Radio Andy, went on WWHL on Tuesday (January 7), and this is when the pair discussed the film they had made together in 2003.

Hill, who is most well known for his role of Jason McConnell in the Off-Broadway run of Bare: A Pop Opera and was also part of the original cast of Hairspray, was on the show as part of a segment called the five things Andy should do in 2025. He appeared alongside guests Racquel Chevremont and Erika Jayne.

For the third thing in the list, Hill prompted shock from his fellow guests when he said “release our sex tape from 2003”.

Cohen, Chevremont and Jayne laughed at the admission and then Jayne said: “Wait, I kind of what to see it. Is it fun?” Both Chevremont and Jayne then asked Cohen and Hill if they could see the tape.

Cohen admitted: “You know what, I think there is one. But the format, it’s on some janky format.” Hill agreed and said: “It's bad.”

TV host Cohen said that as the tape was made more than two decades ago the video format would make viewing the sex tape impossible now as he wouldn't be able to “transfer it.” “No, I’m glad. We probably can’t even transfer it!” he said. Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Jayne responded: “Yes we can!”

Cohen and Hill had dated for three years in the early 2000s, but Cohen said previously during an older episode of WWHL that the two realised they were “in different places in our lives” which caused them to split.

Hill also made similar comments as back in 2020 when he appeared on the Hot Takes And Deep Dives podcast. He said: “It was heartbreaking and super sad. But like any break up . . . it was time to break up.”

He went on: “We always had an intimate connection. We always had an emotional, vulnerable, like an honest, open relationship. We were great together and we always made each other laugh … but we grew apart in terms of boyfriendness. We had the friendship, we have the love but the boyfriend part was kind of fading.”

The two have always remained amicable since their split, however, and Hill is a co-host on Andy's SiriusXM station Radio Andy as well as being a producer on WWHL.