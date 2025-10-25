Emilie Kiser returned to social media in September following the death of her son, Trigg, in May of this year.

Emilie Kiser has opened up to her fans as she navigates her life following the tragic death of her son Trigg in May of this year. Emilie Kiser’s toddler son Trigg died six days after he was pulled out of the family’s backyard pool from their home in Chandler in Arizona.

When emergency responders arrived at Emilie Kiser’s home, they found her son Trigg unconscious, they performed CPR on the toddler after he was pulled from the pool.

Following this, Chandler Fire Department took over his care when they arrived at the house. Although Trigg Kiser was first taken to Chandler Regional Hospital, he was later airlifted to Phoenix Children’s Hospital. He died on May 18, 2025.

In September of this year, Emilie Kiser made a shock return to TikTok after many of her followers thought she would not return after Trigg’s tragic drowning. In her TikTok, she said: “Hi you guys, I don’t even know what to say, I am going to be honest, it’s been a minute since I’ve come on here,” and also said: “I am really nervous right now.”

Emilie Kiser went on to say that “I don’t really know if there is any right way to start this video, but I am going to do my best and first of all want to say thank you if you are here. I have missed truly getting to chat to you guys every day. I know that might sound silly.”

She also added that “I really do love this community that we have here. I hope that in coming back and sharing a little bit of what I choose to do, I can reconnect with you guys and hopefully help anyone who is maybe going through a similar situation.

“I have obviously been off line for this last little bit, I am just doing my best every day to figure this out, figure my life out, so I am just taking it day by day.”

“Obviously you know guys know the last few months have been really really hard and I am not going to sugar coat it, I am not going to lie, I am not going to act like things are fine and dandy and I don’t want it to come off like that way with me.”

Emilie ended her TikTok and said that she is going to reset the house for the week ahead and said: “If you want to watch me clean, then keep watching.” Emilie Kiser is then seen washing up bottles and dishes in the sink, followed by emptying the dishwasher.

Emilie Kiser has recently posted a message on her Instagram stories which reads: “Hope you’re all having a good day. I just got out of a 2 hour long counselling session (longest I Have ever done) and it was heavy but also so helpful.

“We talked about so many things, but one of them being overall emotions and the guilt of sometimes having them. One of the hardest parts of loss, other than the loss itself, is allowing yourself to feel happy again.

“Allowing yourself to not have an emotion about every emotion. Just having that emotion, whether it’s sad, happy, angry, guilty, shame, hurt, and really sitting with it and being okay with it.” She also sent love to anyone going through a similar battle.