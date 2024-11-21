Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s finally been confirmed that Reverend Richard Coles is entering the I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here jungle tonight as a late campmate - but just who is he?

Ahead of his entry in to the show tonight, alongside Love Island’s Maura Higgins who is another latecomer, Coles has already admitted he will have to "self-censor" during his time on the hugely popular reality show.

He has said that he has so many stories from his life and career that he will want to share but will have to be "very careful" how he words things. He said: "I expect I will share stories. I will have to be very careful and self- censor as I go along, but I imagine that it will be very difficult after a while."

But he has also insisted that he will just have to "be himself" in the Australian outback when he joins others, such as TikTok star GK Barry, 'Loose Women' panellist Jane Moore and 'Coronation Street' actor Alan Halsall.

He said: "You can't keep up a façade and I will just be myself. I enjoy meeting other people and I was a vicar for a long time, so I am used to being with groups of people and finding a way to make it work. I am a nosey person as well and so I am interested in finding out how they think and how their life is. This is going to be fun and it's suddenly got very real now."

But, just who is Richard Coles, how did he go from member of band The Communards to being a reverend, what’s his age, who’s his partner and what’s his net worth? Here’s what you need to know.

Who is Richard Coles?

Richard Keith Robert Coles is a reverend, radio presenter, writer and former band member of The Communards.

He frequently appears on radio and television and is also a regular contributor to newspapers. From March 2011 until March 2023, was the co-host of BBC Radio 4's Saturday Live programme and also often appears on QI, Would I Lie to You? and Have I Got News for You. He’s also been a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing.

Reverend Richard Coles is entering the I'm A Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here jungle on November 21 as a latecomer to the camp. Photo by ITV. | ITV

When was Richard Coles in The Communards?

Coles, who grew up in Northampton, first came to public attention in 1985 as the multi-instrumentalist who partnered with Jimmy Somerville to make up The Communards. Together, they achieved three UK top ten hits, including the No. 1 record and best-selling single of 1986, a dance version of "Don't Leave Me This Way".

Coles was mainly a pianist but played a number of instruments, such as the saxophone, clarinet and keyboards. He had been seen previously performing the clarinet solos on the Bronski Beat hit "It Ain't Necessarily So".

The band enjoyed a number of top ten hits, but split in 1988. Coles, however, still has a lasting impact of being in the band as he suffers from tinnitus in his right ear - the result of his performing loud pop music. He described this in 2020 as sounding "like something from the National Grid kind of powering through your ear” and said it “can be very frustrating”.

When did Richard Coles become a reverend?

Coles was ordained as an Anglican priest in 2005. He served as a parish priest in Northamptonshire until he retired in 2022.

He took up religion in his late twenties, after "the best of times, the worst of times", pop success and the deaths of friends as a result of HIV. He attended church after The Communards split and was “suddenly inspired by new found faith”, according to his website.

From 1991 to 1994 he studied for a BA in theology at King's College London. While at university, he became a Roman Catholic and remained so for the next ten years before returning to Anglicanism in 2001.

He was selected for training for the priesthood in the Church of England and began his training at the College of the Resurrection, Mirfield, West Yorkshire, in 2003, before being ordained.

He had a career spanning almost 20 years, before retiring in 2022. He was the vicar of Finedon, Northamptonshire, from 2011 to 2022.

Looking back on his career, he described himseld asa "half-time vicar". He also said "'How do you do all the things you do?', I am frequently asked, and the answer is by neglecting important things and disappointing people.”

He went on to give this anecdote: “I was once called in the middle of the night to attend a parishioner's deathbed and I could not because I was in Glasgow doing Celebrity Antiques Road Trip. I found someone to cover, but it should have been me." But, he added: "I will still be a priest, I will always be a priest, and I will minister where I am able.

How old is Richard Coles?

He was born in March 1962, which means he is now 62 years old.

What links to popular culture does Richard Coles have?

Coles was an inspiration for the character of Adam Smallbone in BBC Two sitcom Rev. He was also an advisor to the show. He also speaks in his book, Fathomless Riches, about being the inspiration for the character Tom in the Bridget Jones novels.

Who is Richard Coles’ partner?

Coles is in a relationship with actor Richard Cant, something which he announced in June 2023.

He has, however, previously been in a civil partership. He dated his former, partner, David Coles, from 2007 to his death in 2019. When the pair met David was David Oldham, later taking Coles’ surname during their civil partnership ceremony.

David was also an Anglican priest. In 2010, the couple entered into a civil partnership, David Coles died in December 2019, and Coles later said that his death was linked to alcoholism.

His net worth in 2024 is estimated at $5 million (around £3.9 million), which has been earned through his music career, broadcasting, and literary work.