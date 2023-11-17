Children in Need 2023: Where to buy Pudsey Bear ears, clothes, face paint and colouring picture
You can show your support for Children in Need 2023 by buying a range of Pudsey bear themed items or using a vareity of resources
Pudsey Bear is the mascot of the annual BBC charity campaign Children in Need. Each November, people are asked to donate what money they can to aid disadvantaged children as part of the fundraising drive. The campaign has supported nearly 426,000 young lives and are currently funding 1,800 projects, as of the 12 months prior to August 2023.
Many people have fallen in love with the happy yellow bear since he was first introduced in the mid-80s, and he is an official symbol of the cause. So, it's no surprise Pudsey has inspired his own range of merchandise and resources, which are available to buy and use every year. You can also buy a range of Pudsey merchandise across a range of high street shops. So, if you want to mark this day by doing something Pudsey themed, here's all you need to know about what's available this year.
Pudsey Bear ears
You can choose between classic Pudsey Bear or classic Blush Bear ears from your local One Stop. They are available for just £2.50 each. You can also buy even more Pudsey products from One Stop, including a water bottle (£3.50), a pin badge (£1), a pen (£1) and a small Pudsey teddy (£5). All of these products are available to buy in-store only and not online.
Pudsey Bear clothes
Supermarket giant Asda has once again partnered with CIN to offer a range of exclusive Pudsey themed clothing for all the family through their clothing line George. Items are available from just £1.50 and include babygrows, T-shirts, a scarf, pyjamas and more for both adults and children. You can buy online or in your local store, and helpfully if you see an item you like online you can check the stock in your nearby shop. There's also a range of Pudsey Bear clothing available to buy on Amazon. There's items for men, women, and children, including onesies, t-shirts, jumpers and joggers.
Pudsey Bear face paint
One of the greatest forms of flattery is imitation, so if you would like to then you can show your support for CIN by turning yourself in to the bear himself. There isn't a specific Pudsey Bear face paint palette, but you can get a multi-colour face paint palette from Amazon, which includes all the colours you need. Of course, the main colour you need is yellow. The good news is that you can then save this palette for face painting fun on other occasions, such as Christmas. It's vegan, cruelty free and suitable for sensitive skin, and the face and body. Once you've got your paint, Pinterest has all the Pudsey themed face paint inspiration you could need.
Pudsey Bear colouring picture
The BBC has a giant Pudsey Bear photo that you can download from their website, which can then be printed and coloured in. There are several separate pieces of a picture, and each piece of Pudsey can be printed off and coloured in. You can then put all the pieces together to form a large picture of Pudsey Bear and create a lovely display for BBC Children in Need. If you need some colouring pencils, then Amazon has a 24 pack of Crayola crayons that will do the trick.
More Pudsey Bear resources and products
There's also a fantastic range of free resources available on the official Children in Need website, supplied by online educational publishing house Twinkl, including Paint the Spots on Pudsey photo, colour by number, and a treasure hunt and den building resource. There are also a number of Pudsey themed items available to buy directly from the BBC website. They include a limited edition Doctor Who themed Pudsey teddy, a wristband and a bobble hat.