The trailer for Deadpool 3 has officially dropped at the Super Bowl, with Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as Deadpool alongside Hugh Jackman who is returning to the Marvel franchise as Wolverine.

Filming for the highly anticipated third instalment of the Marvel movie wrapped in January after it was met with lengthy delays following the SAG-AFTRA strike. This means that fans will have to wait longer for the release date than previously expected.

However, there was also another familiar face who featured in the trailer. The return of Vanessa Carlysle, Wade Wilson's fiancée, whose death featured heavily in Deadpool 2 has got fans asking what happened to her and who brought her back to life. Here's everything you need to know.

Is Vanessa in Deadpool 3?

The first trailer for Deadpool 3 dropped on Super Bowl Sunday with a familiar face featuring in the line-up. Vanessa Carlysle, Wade Wilson's fiancée whose death featured in Deadpool 2 is back.

Played by Morena Baccarin, she stars in the first segment of the trailer, alongside Deadpool's friends as they sing him happy birthday, telling the character to, "make a wish buddy". You can watch the trailer for Deadpool 3, Deadpool & Wolverine below.

Since Deadpool 3 was confirmed there has been speculation surrounding Vanessa's return, with Baccarin finally confirming the news in December 2023.

In an interview with ComicBook, the actor said: "It did work out! I finished my shooting days on it, already. I think the film is now underway again after the strike and I think it's going to be quite good! Yeah, I think fans are in for a fun surprise."

She also hinted at the possibility of becoming Copycat, when asked if she would debut as the character, she stated: "I think yes. But, I think she's also competing with a very large universe."

What happened to Vanessa in Deadpool 2?

Deadpool 2 was released in 2018 and sees Wade Wilson/Deadpool's life turned upside down when his fiancée Vanessa Carlysle is killed by a hitman who was targeting him. At the time, the movie was accused of "fridging", which is when a female character is killed off in order to influence a male protagonist's storyline.

Does Vanessa come back to life?

Vanessa is brought back to life in a post-credit scene at the end of Deadpool 2 thanks to the help of time travel, with Deadpool travelling back in time to save her from the hitman.

Speaking to Syfy in 2022, Baccarin revealed that it was fan's reactions to Vanessa being killed off which saw her death scene reversed. She said: "I feel like I got a call from David Leitch one day, and he was just like: 'You know, your [scenes] with Ryan are testing so well in this movie, and people are getting so upset [online] that she's dead, so we're gonna have to leave the door open for her to possibly come back.'"