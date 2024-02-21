Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier this month, “Bullet Train” director David Leitch was reportedly in discussions with Amblin Entertainment to helm the follow-up to 2022’s “Jurassic World: Dominion,” which brought stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard back together once again. However, since that initial report, sources have stated that Leitch has since left the discussion process, potentially leading Edwards to lead the next film.

Edwards has been celebrated for his recent work, “The Creator,” which is up for Best Visual Effects and Best Sound at the 96th Academy Awards next month and earned $104 million at the box office from a production budget of $80 million and earning positive reviews after it’s release.

It seems like a habit though for Edwards, getting the best out of something with limited resources; the Warwickshire-born director shot to fame with his first film, “Monsters” in 2010, which was shot for $500,000 but managed to rake in a box office total of nearly $4.5 million - leading the director to immediately be hired to direct the-then latest US attempt to adapt “Godzilla.”

Such was the success of his first big-budget film, with “Godzilla” earning $529 million at the box office and effectively starting the “Monsterverse” series of films featuring Godzilla and King Kong, that Edwards became a hot commodity in Hollywood, and the discussions around his involvement in a potential “rebirth” of the “Jurassic World” franchise has been met with glowing response from the fandom.

