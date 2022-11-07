Harry Styles stars alongside Emma Corrin and David Dawson in the new romantic drama

My Policeman has arrived on Amazon Prime Video, allowing you to watch the new film from the comfort of your own home. The new romantic drama features Harry Styles as a police officer and is based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts.

The film has already been released in cinemas worldwide to a less than enthusiastic reception from critics - this is everything you need to know about the new film from the former One Direction singer.

What is My Policeman about?

My Policeman is based on the novel of the same name by Bethan Roberts. The storyline is based in 1950s Brighton and follows the story of policeman Tom Burgess.

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin star together in the new romantic drama (Photo: Amazon Studios)

Tom is the object of desire for schoolteacher Marion and museum curator Patrick - both of these two characters hold a dark secret which threatens to have dreadful repercussions on them all.

Who is in the cast?

Styles takes on the leading role in My Policeman, appearing as police officer Tom Burgess. Styles has enjoyed a successful music career since bursting on the scene as a teenager in 2010 - once a key member of world renowned boy band One Direction, he has gone on to enjoy an incredible solo career since the group’s hiatus in 2016.

The 28-year-old made his acting debut in the World War II film Dunkirk and has gone on to feature in a series of roles such as Eternals and Don’t Worry Darling.

Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “My Policeman” (Getty Images)

Emma Corrin stars opposite Styles in the romantic drama, playing school teacher Marion Taylor. Corrin is regarded as one of the best up and coming actors in the UK, and is best known for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the fourth season of The Crown.

Rounding out the love triangle, we have Peaky Blinders star David Dawson as museum curator Patrick Hazlewood. Audiences will likely recognise Dawson from his roles in TV shows like Year of the Rabbit, The Last Kingdom and Ripper Street.

David Dawson and Emma Corrin attend the My Policeman European Premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 15, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI)

The cast also includes:

Linus Roach (Mandy, Priest)

Gina Mckee (Notting Hill, Line Of Duty)

Rupert Everett (Shrek 2, My Best Friend’s Wedding)

Kadiff Kirwan (The Stranger, Fleabag)

Jack Banderia (The Duke, Vera)

Dora Davis (Silent Night, The King’s Man)

When did My Policeman arrive in cinemas and on Amazon Prime?

My Policeman arrived in UK cinemas on Friday 21 October 2022, and boasts a run time of an hour and 57 minutes.

It has been given a rating of 15 by the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

This means that no one under the age of 15 can see the film in cinemas, regardless of whether they are being accompanied by an adult.

My Policeman was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday 4 November and is now available for viewers to stream at home and on your mobile device.

How has the film been received?

My Policeman has received a number of negative reviews since its release in cinemas.

Guardian writer Benjamin Lee scored the film at just two stars out of five. During his review, Lee criticised Styles’ ability as an actor and described his performance in the film as “bland” and “unconvincing”.

Lee said: “The film, based on the novel by Bethan Roberts, isn’t exactly a washout but it’s not exactly much of anything, a disappointingly drab and stridently straightforward love triangle saga overstuffed with furtive glances and maudlin moping while underperformed by a bleak lead performance.”

The film is based on the book of the same name by Bethan Roberts (Photo: Amazon Studios)

Independent writer Jessie Thompson also gave My Policeman a two star rating. Thompson was critical of Style’ performance and claimed that a “powerful lead performance might have elevated Grandage’s film.”

Thompson said: “My Policeman has political importance. It is about individual betrayals that only happen because of state-sanctioned prejudice. And it has the ingredients for something good: tormented emotions, a compelling triangle and a message. But I just kept thinking about what a film it could have been with a truly electric lead.”

IGN writer Ryan Leston gave the film a four out of 10 rating. Leston claims the film had potential to do well but claims the biggest crime the film commits is “squandering the opportunity to say something meaningful.”