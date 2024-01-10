Yorgos Lanthimos fantasy drama Poor Things is set across Europe - this is where it was filmed

Poor Things, a reimagining of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, adapted from the Alasdair Gray 1992 novel of the same name, lands in UK cinemas this week.

The film is already gaining Oscars buzz following the Golden Globes in which it took home the award for Best Picture in the Musical or Comedy category, and Best Actress in the same category, for Emma Stone’s performance.

The film begins in Victorian London and follows Bella, a young woman who killed herself whilst pregnant and is brought back to life by an eccentric scientist who replaced her brain with that of her unborn baby.

Emma Stone stars in fantasy drama Poor Things

Bella lives in an infantile state because she has the brain of a baby, but begins to develop at a rapid pace, becoming involved in romantic relationships, and travelling the world as she hopes to expand her horizons.

Poor Things takes Bella on a journey across Europe, but the film was filmed at different locations to where it is set.

Where is Poor Things set?

The film begins in Victorian London, where scientist Godwin introduces his assistant Max to Bella, a young woman who he resurrected after she committed suicide while pregnant, replacing her brain with that of her unborn baby.

As Bella’s brain develops she craves a greater sense of freedom and runs away with lawyer Duncan Wedderburn on a journey across Europe. They spend time in Lisbon before embarking on a cruise, stopping off in Alexandria in Egypt, before being kicked off the cruise ship at Marseilles, France. From there they travel on to Paris where Bella is introduced to socialism.

Towards the end of the film Godwin sends Max to retrieve Bella from Paris and she returns to London with him.

Poor Things was mostly filmed at Origo Studios in Hungary

Where was Poor Things filmed?

Despite being set in London and western continental Europe, Poor Things was not actually filmed in any of the locations in which it was set.

The majority of the film was shot at Origo Studios in Budapest, Hungary, where several big budget films have been shot, including Dune, Blade Runner 2049, Terminator: Dark Fate, and Hercules. Production began at Orgio Studios in August 2021 and wrapped in December that year.

