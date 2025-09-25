Festival fans can start planning ahead now the Glastonbury Festival has released its dates for 2027 after a fallow year in 2026 - and 25 pairs of tickets are up for grabs early.

Glastonbury 2025 is but a distant memory now as festival fans look ahead to next year and beyond. With Glasto’ taking a fallow year in 2026, the Somerset music extravaganza won’t return until 2027 and music lovers can now make a note in their diary as the dates have been confirmed.

Of course, nothing is certain until those precious tickets have been purchased and with demand every year far exceeding the number of tickets on sale, it’s a lottery as to whether you will be lucky enough to secure a spot in front of the famous Pyramid Stage. However, there is a chance you could get in early on the bun fight for a wristband, with 25 pairs of tickets already up for grabs.

It comes after last year’s Glastonbury saw sets by Punk duo Bob Vylan and Irish rap trio Kneecap assessed by Avon and Somerset Police. Bobby Vylan, of Bob Vylan, led crowds on the festival’s West Holts Stage in chants of “death, death to the IDF”, before a member of Irish rap trio Kneecap joked fans should “start a riot” outside his bandmate’s upcoming court appearance, and led the crowd on chants of “f*** Keir Starmer”.

The 2025 event was headlined by The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo, with the latter being joined by The Cure frontman Robert Smith to sing his band’s songs Just Like Heaven and Friday I’m In Love during her set.

Brat star Charli XCX also headlined the Other Stage on Saturday, while Sir Rod Stewart performed in the Sunday legends slot, bringing out former Faces bandmate Ronnie Wood for Stay With Me, Lulu for Hot Legs and Simply Red’s Mick Hucknall for a performance of his band’s If You Don’t Know Me By Now.

Olivia Rodrigo performing on the Pyramid Stage during Glastonbury Festival 2025 | Ben Birchall/PA Wire

When is Glastonbury 2027

The next edition of the Somerset music festival will take place from Wednesday, June 23, to Sunday, June 27 2027, after a pause next year to allow the land at Worthy Farm to recover.

At the end of last year’s event, organiser Emily Eavis told the on-site newspaper Glastonbury Free Press: “We’re always looking to make it better. The detail is critical. Even just a small touch – like putting a new hedge in – can make a real difference.

“And that’s what fallow years are for: you lay the ground to rest and you come back stronger.”

Glastonbury 2027 tickets

The first 25 pairs of tickets for the 2027 event are to be made available in a prize draw to raise funds to support the work of Medecins Sans Frontieres and Doctors Without Borders in conflicts in Gaza and Sudan. The draw is now open until November 7 2026.

A statement on the festival’s website said: “All funds raised (after payment processing fees) will support MSF’s vital work providing medical care to people affected by the current conflicts in Gaza and Sudan. The prize draw follows a direct donation by Glastonbury Festival earlier this year, which was split between MSF’s work in Sudan and the Reconstructive Surgery Hospital in Amman, Jordan, which has provided life-changing care to thousands of people with complex, conflict-related injuries.”

Tickets for the prize draw cost £10 each and can be purchased via the Crowdfunder website.