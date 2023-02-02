Tickets for the upcoming Renaissance 2023 world tour will be released in batches through various pre-sale events

Beyonce fans have gone wild after a selection of pre-sale tickets for her upcoming 2023 Renaissance world tour went live on Ticketmaster - less than 24 hours after the pop superstar officially announced the dates and venues for the tour.

The news comes after it was discovered that the singer had performed her first headline event at the launch of Atlantis the Royal, a new luxury hotel in Dubai .

Beyonce’s last tour was the mammoth Formation World Tour in 2016, which was announced after her guest appearance at the Super Bowl 50 half-time show.

This is what you need to know.

When is Beyonce going on tour?

The Renaissance world tour will see Beyonce travel around the globe, performing in venues across the US, UK and everywhere in between.

These are the dates and venues that have been announced outside of the US so far:

Beyonce performs onstage during 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival Weekend 1 at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella)

10 May, Stockholm, SE, Friends Arena

14 May, Brussels, BE, King Baudouin Stadium

17 May, Cardiff, UK, Principality Stadium

20 May, Edinburgh, UK, BT Murrayfield Stadium

23 May, Sunderland, UK, Stadium of Light

26 May, Paris, FR, Stade de France

29 and 30 May, 2 June, London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

8 June, Barcelona, ES, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys

11 June, Marseille, FR, Orange Velodrome

15 June, Cologne, DE, Rhein Energie Stadion

17 June, Amsterdam, NL, Johan Crujiff Arena

21 June, Hamburg, DE, Volksparkstadion

24 June, Frankfurt, DE, Deutsche Bank Park

How can I get tickets?

Rather than all available tickets being released all at once, tickets for the 2023 tour are being released in stages:

O2 customers pre-sale - available from 10am on Thursday 2 February until 6pm on Friday 3 February

Live Nation pre-sale - available from 10am to 6pm on Friday 3 February

BeyHive pre-sale - available from 10am to 6pm on Monday 6 February

General sale - available from 10am on Tuesday 7 February

How much are tickets?

Ticket prices haven’t officially been announced yet, however screenshots of some prices have started popping up online as fans attempt to get their hands on tickets.

According to Wales Online , tickets for the Cardiff gig appear to cost:

Reserved Seats - VIP Stage, £170

Standing - Beehive, £170

Standing - Club Renaissance, £170

Standing - VIP Platform, £140

Reserved Seats - £140

Standing - Gold Circle, £140

Reserved Seats - £125

Standing - GA Pitch Standing, £95

Reserved Seats, £50 - £95

One fan over on Twitter joked that she was “doing [her] service to society” and shared images of ticket prices for the London shows, with prices listed as:

O2 Priority Standing, £106.80

O2 Priority - Gold Circle A Standing, £177.50

O2 Priority - Gold Circle B Standing, £177.50

O2 Priority - Seated Ticket, £56.25 - £199

O2 Priority - Premium Ga Early Entry Package - B, £321

O2 Priority - Ga Early Entry Package, £221

O2 Priority - Gold VIP Fan Ticket Package, £341

O2 Priority - Silver VIP Fan Ticket Package, £256

O2 Priority - Beyhive VIP Package - Bhive A, £769

O2 Priority - Beyhive VIP Package - Bhive B, £769

O2 Priority - Alien Superstar Riser, £1,038

O2 Priority - Club RENAISSANCE Experience, £372

O2 Priority - Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience - VIP A, £2,400

O2 Priority - Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience - VIP B, £2,400

O2 Priority - Pure/Honey On Stage Risers - VIP A, £1,960

O2 Priority - Pure/Honey On Stage Risers - VIP B, £1,960

What has O2 said?

O2 has apologised to Beyonce fans who have faced “difficulties” while trying to buy tickets for the singer’s UK tour dates, after experiencing “huge demand”. After pre-sale tickets went live for O2 customers via the O2 Priority app and website on Thursday, some customers reported issues during the purchasing process.

A spokesman said: “We apologise to any customers who are experiencing difficulties trying to get Beyonce tickets through our Priority platform today.