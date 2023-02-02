Beyonce fans have gone wild after a selection of pre-sale tickets for her upcoming 2023 Renaissance world tour went live on Ticketmaster - less than 24 hours after the pop superstar officially announced the dates and venues for the tour.
The news comes after it was discovered that the singer had performed her first headline event at the launch of Atlantis the Royal, a new luxury hotel in Dubai.
Beyonce’s last tour was the mammoth Formation World Tour in 2016, which was announced after her guest appearance at the Super Bowl 50 half-time show.
This is what you need to know.
When is Beyonce going on tour?
The Renaissance world tour will see Beyonce travel around the globe, performing in venues across the US, UK and everywhere in between.
These are the dates and venues that have been announced outside of the US so far:
- 10 May, Stockholm, SE, Friends Arena
- 14 May, Brussels, BE, King Baudouin Stadium
- 17 May, Cardiff, UK, Principality Stadium
- 20 May, Edinburgh, UK, BT Murrayfield Stadium
- 23 May, Sunderland, UK, Stadium of Light
- 26 May, Paris, FR, Stade de France
- 29 and 30 May, 2 June, London, UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- 8 June, Barcelona, ES, Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys
- 11 June, Marseille, FR, Orange Velodrome
- 15 June, Cologne, DE, Rhein Energie Stadion
- 17 June, Amsterdam, NL, Johan Crujiff Arena
- 21 June, Hamburg, DE, Volksparkstadion
- 24 June, Frankfurt, DE, Deutsche Bank Park
How can I get tickets?
Rather than all available tickets being released all at once, tickets for the 2023 tour are being released in stages:
- O2 customers pre-sale - available from 10am on Thursday 2 February until 6pm on Friday 3 February
- Live Nation pre-sale - available from 10am to 6pm on Friday 3 February
- BeyHive pre-sale - available from 10am to 6pm on Monday 6 February
- General sale - available from 10am on Tuesday 7 February
How much are tickets?
Ticket prices haven’t officially been announced yet, however screenshots of some prices have started popping up online as fans attempt to get their hands on tickets.
According to Wales Online, tickets for the Cardiff gig appear to cost:
- Reserved Seats - VIP Stage, £170
- Standing - Beehive, £170
- Standing - Club Renaissance, £170
- Standing - VIP Platform, £140
- Reserved Seats - £140
- Standing - Gold Circle, £140
- Reserved Seats - £125
- Standing - GA Pitch Standing, £95
- Reserved Seats, £50 - £95
One fan over on Twitter joked that she was “doing [her] service to society” and shared images of ticket prices for the London shows, with prices listed as:
- O2 Priority Standing, £106.80
- O2 Priority - Gold Circle A Standing, £177.50
- O2 Priority - Gold Circle B Standing, £177.50
- O2 Priority - Seated Ticket, £56.25 - £199
- O2 Priority - Premium Ga Early Entry Package - B, £321
- O2 Priority - Ga Early Entry Package, £221
- O2 Priority - Gold VIP Fan Ticket Package, £341
- O2 Priority - Silver VIP Fan Ticket Package, £256
- O2 Priority - Beyhive VIP Package - Bhive A, £769
- O2 Priority - Beyhive VIP Package - Bhive B, £769
- O2 Priority - Alien Superstar Riser, £1,038
- O2 Priority - Club RENAISSANCE Experience, £372
- O2 Priority - Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience - VIP A, £2,400
- O2 Priority - Pure/Honey On Stage Risers Front Row Experience - VIP B, £2,400
- O2 Priority - Pure/Honey On Stage Risers - VIP A, £1,960
- O2 Priority - Pure/Honey On Stage Risers - VIP B, £1,960
What has O2 said?
O2 has apologised to Beyonce fans who have faced “difficulties” while trying to buy tickets for the singer’s UK tour dates, after experiencing “huge demand”. After pre-sale tickets went live for O2 customers via the O2 Priority app and website on Thursday, some customers reported issues during the purchasing process.
A spokesman said: “We apologise to any customers who are experiencing difficulties trying to get Beyonce tickets through our Priority platform today.
“We’re seeing huge demand and we’re doing everything we can to help ensure all our customers can get through.”