Liam Gallagher will headline Boardmasters Festival in Cornwall this weekend.

The former Oasis singer will be bringing the hits to Newquay - joining the likes of Lorde and Florence + The Machine. NationalWorld has pulled together an all you need to know guide for the festival in 2023.

But when is Liam Gallagher performing? Here's all you need to know:

When is Liam Gallagher's set at Boardmasters?

The former Oasis frontman will headline the Cornwall festival on Saturday, 12 August.

What stage is he performing on?

He will headline the main stage on Saturday. It is simply called the main stage.

Liam Gallagher is to perform at Boardmasters 2023

What time is Liam Gallagher's Boardmaster performance?

Boardmasters has confirmed the set times for the weekend and Liam Gallagher is due to begin his performance on the main stage at 9.30pm on Saturday.

His set is scheduled to last until 11pm - meaning it will be around 90 minutes. However all times are approximate and subject to change.

What is Liam Gallagher's setlist for Boardmasters?

Liam Gallagher is keeping his headline setlist for Boardmasters under wraps. However his performances tend to include a mixture of Oasis tracks and his own solo material.

He performed at Mad Cool Festival in Spain on 8 July. The performance gives fans a hint of what his setlist could look like during a festival appearance.

Liam Gallagher performed the following songs at Mad Cool, according to Setlist.fm:

Morning Glory(Oasis song)

Rock 'n' Roll Star(Oasis song)

Wall of Glass

Better Days

Stand by Me(Oasis song)

Roll It Over(Oasis song)

Slide Away(Oasis song)

More Power

Diamond in the Dark

The River

Once

Cigarettes & Alcohol(Oasis song)

Wonderwall(Oasis song)

Champagne Supernova(Oasis song)

Can you get tickets?

Single day tickets for Saturday at Boardmasters are sold out. However resale tickets may be available from Tixel.com.