The pop band, who enjoyed fame in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, have announced a comeback - so it’s made us think about who else we’d like to see return to the stage
The seven piece, made up of Tina Barrett, Paul Cattermole, Jon Lee, Bradley McIntosh, Jo O’Meara, Hannah Spearritt and Rachel Stevens, were famous for hits such as Reach, Don’t Stop Movin’, Never Had a Dream Come True and S Club Party. They will go on a special tour of the UK in October to commemorate their milestone anniversary, treating fans to performances of popular songs from their back catalogue.
Here at NationalWorld, their announcement made us feel nostalgic and made us consider which other artists from yesterday we would love to see return to the stage. Click through our gallery to see which 14 artists, who were active between the 1960s and 2010s, we would love to see get back together.
1. Oasis
Oasis were one of the biggest indie bands of the 1990s and are known for hits such as Wonderwall, Champagne Supernova and Don’t Look Back in Anger. Over their 18-year career they sold over 70 million records worldwide and won numerous awards including six Brit awards. Two of the band’s members, brother Noel and Liam Gallagher, had clashed many times and in 2009 Noel posted on the band’s website to announce he had left the band. He wrote “It is with some sadness and great relief...I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”. The Gallagher brothers have been asked many times in the last 14 years about the possibility of Oasis reforming, and it appears they have different views on that. In February 2022, Liam told NME that he would love it to happen, but in December Noel also spoke to NME to say that there would be “no point”.
2. Outkast
Rappers André "3000" Benjamin (formerly known as Dré) and Antwan "Big Boi" Patton performed together under the name Outkast between 1992 and 2006. The six time Grammy award winning duo are regarded to be among of the most influential hip hop artists of all time and enjoyed great success with songs such as Hey Ya!, Roses, The Way You Move and SpottieOttieDopaliscious. They went on hiatus in 2006, with each working on solo projects. It was announced in 2013 that Outkast would reform, and the next year they went on to make appearances at various festivals including Coachella and Bestival, but they resumed their hiatus afterwards.
3. Ant and Dec (PJ and Duncan)
Ant and Dec are one of the most successful TV duos today, and have been for many years, but to some fans they will always be known as singers PJ and Duncan. The Geordie pair first met as child actors on CBBC's drama Byker Grove in 1989 and they went on to perform together as PJ & Duncan, the names of their characters from the series, throughout the early 90s. Their most well known song was, undoubtedly, Let’s Get Ready To Rumble. The song made its way to the top of the iTunes chart in 2013 when they performed it again on their TV show Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, but they have cemented their careers as presenters now.
4. Robson and Jerome
Two other friends who got into the music industry in the 1990s were actors Robson Green and Jerome Flynn. Together, they performed under the stage name Robson and Jerome between 1995 and 1997. The duo's musical catalogue was composed entirely of cover songs. Their version of Unchained Melody stayed at number one for a total of seven weeks on the UK Chart which became the best-selling single of 1995 and sold more than 1.8 million copies. They had two successful albums but then decided to quit the music industry and returned to acting.