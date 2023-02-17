1 . Oasis

Oasis were one of the biggest indie bands of the 1990s and are known for hits such as Wonderwall, Champagne Supernova and Don’t Look Back in Anger. Over their 18-year career they sold over 70 million records worldwide and won numerous awards including six Brit awards. Two of the band’s members, brother Noel and Liam Gallagher, had clashed many times and in 2009 Noel posted on the band’s website to announce he had left the band. He wrote “It is with some sadness and great relief...I quit Oasis tonight. People will write and say what they like, but I simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”. The Gallagher brothers have been asked many times in the last 14 years about the possibility of Oasis reforming, and it appears they have different views on that. In February 2022, Liam told NME that he would love it to happen, but in December Noel also spoke to NME to say that there would be “no point”.