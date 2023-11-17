Children in Need has raised millions for its 2023 appeal so far, with Vernon Kay completing an ultra-marathon

BBC charity campaign Children in Need returns this year with another evening of fundraising to support thousands of children across the UK. This year, the BBC's star fundraiser is Vernon Kay, who replaced Ken Bruce on his Radio 2 mid-morning show in February.

Since its inception in 1980, Children in Need has raised over £1 billion to fund local charities and projects, with celebrities and ordinary people getting involved across the country.

But the vast majority raised each year comes from the famous three-hour telethon which features special episodes of BBC favourites, music, short films and more. The amount raised, which is sure to be in the tens of millions, will be confirmed at the end of the TV event.

Who are the biggest Children in Need fundraisers?

BBC Radio Two host Vernon Kay has raised a staggering £4 million so far for Children in Need. He completed a four-day ultra-marathon in which he walked and ran 115 miles from Leicester to Bolton. Speaking after the challenge, Kay said it was “One of the most painful, but joyful experiences”.

Other big fundraisers from years gone by include DJ Scott Mills completed a 24 hour Treadmill Challenge last year, raising more than £1 million for the charity. In 2021, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor raised £1.25 million with a 24 hour danceathon, and in 2020 fitness fanatic Joe Wicks Fitness guru Joe Wicks topped £2 million with a 24 hour PE challenge.

TV personality Rylan raised over £1 million with a karaoke challenge in 2019, and This Morning presenter completed a series of rickshaw challenges over 13 years, bringing in more than £45 million in total, more than the entire amount raised last year.

How much will be raised this year for Children in Need?

The total raised this year will not be confirmed until after the live telethon, which is usually when the majority of the money is donated.

Last year an impressive £43,400,000 was raised, although that was the lowest amount made by the charity since 2012, potentially as a result of the cost of living. As people continue to be affected by soaring costs, donations are unlikely to reach the heights of £60 million as was raised in 2016 and 2017, but a total exceeding £40 million is likely.

When is Children in Need 2023?

Children in Need 2023 will take place live on BBC One from 7pm-10pm on Friday November 17. The evening will feature special sketches including MasterChef and a Race Across the World parody, and is hosted by Ade Adepitan MBE, Mel Giedroyc, Jason Manford, Chris Ramsey, Alex Scott MBE, and Lenny Rush.

How can you donate to Children in Need 2023?

During the live Children in Need telethon there will be opportunities to donate via text throughout the show. You can also donate online now at the Children in Need website. The website suggests three donation options of £30, £50, 0r £100, but you can also donate any amount that you want.

