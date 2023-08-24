Jack Whitehall stars in Netflix fatherhood docuseries ahead of the birth of his daughter with partner Roxy Horner

Jack Whitehall and his dad Michael will make their Netflix return with a new four-part comedy travel series, Fatherhood with My Father.

Jack and Michael previously fronted the series Travels with My Father, which saw them tour the world, sampling different cultures, and begin to see each other in a new light.

In Travels with My Father, Jack and Michael travelled across Asia, Eastern Europe, the US, Australia, and the UK. Now the pair are about to embark on a whole new world tour as they see what different places can teach them about fatherhood.

There's quite a generation gap between father and son, as Michael was almost 50 when his son was born, and this has certainly influenced the kind of relationship they have.

With Jack on the precipice of fatherhood himself, he and his father set out on one more journey together to understand just what it takes to be a dad.

Michael and Jack Whitehall return to Netflix with Fatherhood with My Father

What is Fatherhood with my Father about?

The series will explore Jack’s relationship with his father as the pair travel the world to see what fatherhood means in different countries and different cultures.

Netflix announced the new series on X on Wednesday and shared a hint of what to expect. The streamer posted: "Announcing some brand new unscripted titles... FATHERHOOD WITH MY FATHER (working title): @jackwhitehall reunites with his father Michael on a path of discovery and adventure as they try to crack the answers to parenthood's endless questions."

Jack is on a journey of self discovery as he aims to understand what kind of father he wants to be, following the news that he and his partner, model Roxy Horner, are expecting their first child.

The couple had sadly experienced a miscarriage last year, and Roxy explained that she had felt worried that something would go wrong this time too. Their baby, a daughter, is due next month.

Speaking of the new series, Jack said: "It’s about my struggle to settle down gracefully. I’ve got a long-term partner, a ridiculous dog and am now hurtling towards middle aged without a clue. It’s about a foppish man-child’s cack-handed attempt at adulting!"

Michael and Jack Whitehall in Travels with my Father

Who is Jack Whitehall’s dad?

Michael Whitehall, 83, is an author, producer, and talent agent who established two production companies with actor Nigel Havers.

Among the stars he has represented are Judi Dench, Colin Firth, and Richard E. Grant. He wrote his first book, Shark Infested Waters: Tales of an Actors' Agent, about his time as a talent agent.

Whitehall has since published two more books, Him & Me, co-authored by his son, about the pair’s relationship, and a memoir, Backing into the Spotlight.

Michael married his first wife, Jane McIntosh, in 1969, but the pair divorced in 1973. He married actress Hilary Isbister in 1986 and two years later they had their first child, Jack. They have two more children, Molly and Barnaby.

Michael has made several television appearances, most often alongside Jack - the pair presented their own chat show, Backchat, which ran for two seasons, and starred in Netflix documentary Travels with My Father which aired five seasons from 2017 to 2021. Hilary also made brief appearances on the show.

When is the release date of Fatherhood with My Father?