UKTV has released a first look teaser for the upcoming re-imagined series of Bergerac.

Famous detective Jim Bergerac is returning to Jersey in a reimagining of the 1980s series and now fans can get a sneak peek of the action. UKTV has released a teaser showing Damien Molony playing the titular character as he returns to work following a personal tragedy.

The modern re-imagining of Bergerac honours the iconic drama created by Robert Banks Stewart, which starred John Nettles and ran for nine series on the BBC between 1981 and 1991. Unlike the original hit from the 80s, the new series sees one character-led murder mystery run across all six episodes, in place of a new storyline each episode.

Viewers first meet Jim Bergerac as a broken man, battling his demons and on leave after the death of his wife. But when a member of one of Jersey’s wealthiest families is murdered, Chief of Police Uma Dalal (Sasha Behar) wants their best detective on the case. Bergerac returns to work to help him become the formidable detective he once was, whilst also trying to prove to his daughter Kim (Chloé Sweetlove) and mother-in-law Charlie Hungerford (Zoë Wanamaker) that his life is back on track.

The Wakefield’s, led by patriarch and businessman Arthur (Philip Glenister), are keeping their cards close to their chests, whilst a man from Bergerac’s past resurfaces to make a shocking accusation.

Other cast members featuring in the gripping six-part drama include Pippa Haywood as Margaret Heaton, Robert Gilbert as Barney Crozier, Aidan McArdle as Pete Benedict, Timothy Renouf as Julien Wakefield, Stephen Wight as John Blakely, Ayesha Antoine as Chloe Havron, and Celine Arden as Kara.

The series is written by Toby Whithouse (The Red King, Being Human), alongside Brian Fillis (Trust, Sirens), Catherine Tregenna (The One That Got Away, Three Pines) and Polly Buckle (Love Rat, A Discovery of Witches) and directed by Colm McCarthy (The Bastard Son & the Devil Himself, Peaky Blinders) and Sean Spencer (The Lazarus Project, A Town Called Malice).

The U&Original series is produced by BlackLight TV, part of Banijay UK, Jersey based Westward Studios and supported by Visit Jersey.

Bergerac launches on U and U&Drama in February.