The multi-instrumentalist will appear on BBC documentary Imagine...

BBC One documentary Imagine… is back for its latest instalment and this week, we’re joined by the award-winning musician and producer Jacob Collier.

Collier, who made history in 2021 for being the first UK artist to win a Grammy for each of his four albums, will discuss his music, collaborations and inspirations with host Alan Yentob.

Last week, Imagine… was joined by Miriam Margolyes

Here’s everything you need to know about Jacob Collier.

Who is Jacob Collier?

Jacob Collier, 27, is a talented musician and producer who made history in 2021 for being the first UK artist to win a Grammy for each of his four albums.

Collier’s music covers a variety of genres including classical, jazz, soul, blues and R&B. He has collaborated with some of the biggest artists and composers including Coldplay, Pharrell Williams and Hans Zimmer.

Hailing from north London, he first found fame after sharing his music covers on YouTube in 2012.

Collier is known for his energetic tours and went viral on TikTok in April 2022 after he transformed his audience into a mass choir.

How many Grammy awards does Jacob Collier have?

Collier has won five Grammy awards in total, becoming the first UK artist to win a Grammy for each of his four albums.

The awards he has won include:

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella for his song, ‘You and I’ in 2017

Best arrangement, instrumental or a cappella for his song, ‘Moon River’ in 2020

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals for his song, ‘Flintstones’ in 2017

Best arrangement, instruments and vocals for his song, ‘All Night Long’ in 2020.

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals, ‘He Won’t Hold You’ in 2021

He has also been nominated for two Grammy awards in 2022: Best R&B Song, ‘Good Days,’ Best Arrangement and Instruments and Vocals, ‘The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire).’

Who are Jacob Collier’s parents?

Collier comes from a musical background, with both his parents Susan and Derek Collier working in the classical music industry.

Collier’s father is a violinist, whilst his mother is a violinist and professor at the Royal Academy of Music’s Junior Academy.

His maternal grandfather Derek Collier is also a violinist, who taught at the Royal Academy of Music and played with orchestras around the world.

Collier still lives with his parents and makes his music from his childhood bedroom.

Speaking to the BBC about his home after winning his fifth Grammy he said:

"I learned to walk in that room. It’s the same sacred childhood space I’ve always enjoyed. I’m so lucky to have it, especially during lockdown. It’s been my sanctuary."

What is Jacob Collier’s YouTube account?

Collier found fame through uploading videos of his musical covers on YouTube.

He is still active on the video platform, where his account ‘Jacob Collier’ has over 1 million subscribers.

Why is Jacob Collier featured in BBC documentary Imagine…?

BBC documentary Imagine… which is presented by Alan Yentob brings us an exclusive interview with Collier on May 2.

The show is known for showcasing some of the most talented musicians, artists, dancers and actors in the world, having previously interviewed Miriam Margolyes, Wayne McGregor, Labi Siffre and Marian Keys.

In Collier’s episode we will also be joined by musical legends Quincy Jones and Herbie Hancock, who reflect on the young musician’s talent.

Where can I watch the BBC documentary Imagine…?

You can watch the documentary Imagine… on May 2, BBC One at 10.40pm.