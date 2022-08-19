AMC dark comedy series Kevin Can F Himself is returning to Amazon Prime Video for a second season

Kevin Can F Himself is an American dark comedy series based on the life of a sitcom wife who desperately wants to escape the life she is living.

The series was created by Valerie Armstrong who also wrote comedy drama series Lodge 49 and war drama SEAL Team.

The second season is eight episodes long, just as in season one, and each episode is 45 minutes long.

Who stars in Kevin Can F Himself season two, what is the plot, and when will it air in the UK? This is what we know so far:

What is Kevin Can F Himself about?

Kevin Can F Himself is a dark comedy fourth wall-breaking series which follows a despairing sitcom wife trapped in a living nightmare.

She plots to kill her manchild husband, Kevin, after finding out that he has spent all their life savings.

Her neighbour Patty decides to help her carry out her murderous plan, and the pair, but just as they are about to off Kevin, his best friend, Neil finds out and threatens to expose them.

The series subverts the sitcom style, as Allison leaves the living room set, the laugh track ends and the multi camera setup changes to a single camera following Allison on her dark path.

As she takes control of the plot, the story becomes something you would be unlikely to find on Friends, Seinfeld or even The Big Bang Theory.

The first season ended with Neil and Allison fighting after he learns of her plans to kill Kevin, and Patty smashing a bottle over Neil’s head, knocking him out.

What is the plot of season 2?

After failing to assassinate her husband in the first season, Allison decides to fake her own death and skip town.

Patty once again agrees to help her friend escape her unhappy marriage, but stipulates her own terms for getting involved again.

The pair also have to deal with Neil who is still threatening to go public with their scheme.

Who is in the cast?

Annie Murphy as Allison

Hollis Inboden as Patty

Eric Petersen as Kevin

Alex Bonifer as Neil

Brian Howe as Pete

Raymond Lee as Sam Park

Jamie Denbo as Aunt Diane.

Candice Coke as Detective Tammy Ridgeway

Erinn Hayes in an unnamed guest role

When is the Kevin Can F Himself season 2 release date?

Kevin Can F Himself season 2 will land on Amazon Prime Video in the US on 22 August.

It has not yet been confirmed when the second season will come to Amazon Prime in the UK.

The first season of Kevin Can F Himself is available to watch on Amazon Prime in the UK now. Watch this space for updates on when season two will come out in the UK.

Is there a trailer?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Will there be a season 3 of Kevin Can F Himself?