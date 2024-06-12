There will be tears around the firepit on Love Island, on episodes due to air on Wednesday June 12, as their will be an eviction. Photo by ITV. | ITV

Love Island fans have labelled two contestants ‘clowns’ ahead of eviction which will send ‘shockwaves’ through the villa.

Two contestants have reportedly been dumped from the Love Island villa, after fans were left ‘disgusted’ by the actions of two of the islanders.

At the end of last night's episode (Tuesday June 11), viewers were asked to vote for their favourite couple - which means the least popular couple will be asked to leave in seens which are yet to air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sun has reported the least favourite islanders have never been brutally axed. Viewers can expect to find out who they are in tonight’s episode (Wednesday June 12), which will air as usual on ITV 2 at 9pm.

An insider told the publication: “It was very emotional and there were tears shed around the firepit. The islanders weren't expecting to go and it sent shockwaves through the villa. It made them all realise that any of them could go at any time.”

Judging by viewer reactions to the show on X, it seems some could be hoping that Ronnie Vint and Ayo Odukoya could be heading for the axe due to their recent actions with some of the women.

Vint is currently in a love triangle with Jess White and Harriett Blackmore, while Odukoya has been accused of game-playing with Uma Jammeh and Mimii Ngulube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vint is with coupled up with White, but has been secretly kissing Blackmore and can’t decide who he likes more, because he thinks they are both "so fit". Odukoya meanwhile s currently coupled up with Ngulube, but is also chatting to Jammeh and she now thinks there’s something between them.

Fans of the show have taken to X to express their frustration with both men. One person wrote: “Producers, please find more decent examples of men than Ayo and Ronnie. Stop giving them this much airtime!! Disgusting.”

Another said: “Can they throw Ronnie and Ayo in the bin. Yuck!” A third said: “Ayo and Ronnie are clowns, they need to get out of the villa now.” A fourth said: “Ayo and Ronnie 2 wicked people. I really pity those girls.”