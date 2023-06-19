Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury while Olivia Colman and Emilia Clarke make their Marvel debuts in new Disney+ series Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion, the latest television instalment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is coming to Disney+ this June.

The series, which is set to star Samuel L. Jackson and Olivia Colman amongst others, follows former leader of SHIELD Nick Fury as he takes on a race of shape-shifting aliens who have infiltrated Earth’s security forces at the highest levels.

Here’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s Secret Invasion ahead of its Disney+ debut.

What is it about?

The official Disney+ synopsis for Secret Invasion reveals that the series begins when “Nick Fury learns of a clandestine invasion of Earth by a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls. Fury joins his allies, including Everett Ross, Maria Hill and the Skrull Talos, who has made a life for himself on Earth. Together they race against time to thwart an imminent Skrull invasion and save humanity.”

Who stars in Marvel’s Secret Invasion?

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury in Secret Invasion (Credit: Marvel Studios)

Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury, the one-time leader of spy agency SHIELD who formed the Avengers. Jackson, of course, is a prolific actor, who you’ll likely recognise from roles in Pulp Fiction, Jurassic Park, Snakes on a Plane, and Coach Carter. Secret Invasion is his second television role in as many years, with Jackson having starred in Apple TV+ miniseries The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey last year.

Olivia Colman plays Sonya Falsworth, a high-ranking MI6 member and a reluctant ally of Nick Fury. Colman is probably best known in the UK for starring in Broadchurch, and internationally for playing Queen Elizabeth in the third and fourth seasons of The Crown. You might also recognise her from Peep Show, The Favourite, and Landscapers, amongst many other roles.

Emilia Clarke plays G’iah, daughter of Nick Fury’s Skrull friend Talos. Clarke is best known for playing Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones, but you might also recognise her as Qi’ra from Star Wars anthology movie Solo, the romcom Last Christmas, and the sci-fi movie Terminator: Genisys.

They’re joined by a number of familiar faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including Don Cheadle (White Noise) as Rhodey, Martin Freeman (Sherlock) as Everett K Ross, Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One) as Talos, and Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother) as Maria Hill. Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami) stars as the villainous Garik, a new character.

Who writes and directs Secret Invasion?

All six episodes of Secret Invasion were directed by Ali Selim, a filmmaker best known for his film Sweet Land. He’s also previously directed episodes of 61st Street, Criminal Minds, Manhunt, and Condor, as well as writing an episode of Hit & Run.

Kyle Bradstreet is credited with creating Secret Invasion, and acted as showrunner alongside Brian Tucker. Bradstreet has previously worked on Mr Robot and Berlin Station, while Tucker is previously of the neo-noir thriller Broken City.

Is there a trailer for Secret Invasion?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion is set to begin on Disney+ on Wednesday 21 June, with new episodes airing each week thereafter through to the series finale on Wednesday 26 July. You can sign up for Disney+ right here.

How many episodes are there?

Secret Invasion is a six-part miniseries, with each episode running to around an hour long.

Where was Secret Invasion filmed?

Secret Invasion was filmed primarily in London from late 2021 through to early 2022. A substantial amount of the series was also filmed in and around Yorkshire, with key scenes taking place in Huddersfield, Halifax, and Leeds.

Is Secret Invasion based on a particular comic?

It is, although only really very loosely. Secret Invasion was the title of a big Marvel comics crossover event that took place between April and December 2008, which revealed that a number of key characters – including Captain America, Spider-Man, and Wolverine – had in fact been replaced by shape shifting aliens several years prior. This Disney+ television adaptation looks to be a much more self-contained version of the story, unlikely to reveal that any of the film characters weren’t who they seemed.

Why should I watch Secret Invasion?

