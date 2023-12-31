Join Rick Astley and special guests like Rylan Clark and Sharleen Spiteri on BBC One on New Year's Eve 2023 to welcome in 2024

"Never Gonna Give You Up" singer Rick Astley will welcome in the new year with a BBC One show called "Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve". Photo by Getty Images.

Welcome in the new year with pop legend and "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer Rick Astley.

The icon is going to rick-roll in to 2024 on a special show on BBC One, aptly-named "Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve".

The singer will be joined on stage at London's iconic Roundhouse by some very special guests to see out 2023 and usher in 2024, pausing only for the chimes of Big Ben and the traditional fireworks display over the Thames.

The show follows New Year's Eve performances in recent years by artists such as Olly Alexander, Kylie, Pet Shop Boys, Alicia Keys and Sam Ryder, who have all taken it in turns to front the annual BBC seasonal show.

When and how can I watch Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve?

Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve will air tonight (Sunday December 31). It's split into two 30 minute segments, with a pause in between to watch the fireworks. The first part will air between 11.30pm and 12am on BBC One. The second part will air from 12.10am to 12.40am.

You can watch each part live on TV, but you can also stream them on BBC iPlayer. If you can't watch ths show at the time it is first brodcast because you're out celebrating the new year or setting off new year fireworks in your garden then don't worry as you can watch it any time you like via on demand.

There is one variation to this, however. The show will not be broadcast in Scotland, where Hogmanay will instead feature music from KT Tunstall.

What has Rick Astley said about the show?

Speaking about the show, Astley said: "What an honour it is to host the New Year's Eve celebration on BBC One this year! It's always been part of my New Year's ritual to watch the show and take in the amazing fireworks, so to be part of it this year is fantastic! Here's to a great night."

Is Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve live?

No.Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve was filmed at the iconic Camden Roundhouse on Tuesday December 12.

Who is in the Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve line-up?

"Rick Astley Rocks New Year's Eve" features many well-known faces including Sharleen Spiteri, Rylan Clark and The House Gospel Choir.

