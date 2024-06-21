Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oscar award-winning star Olivia Colman has been confirmed to be reprising her role in the upcoming second season of The Night Manager alongside Tom Hiddleston.

The award-winning actor will be returning to the hit series as intelligence officer Angela Burr, whilst Hiddleston will reprise his role as former military officer Jonathan Pine. They will be joined by returning cast members from season 1 including: Noah Jupe, Alistair Petrie and Douglas Hodge.

The Night Manager is inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name by John le Carré. The first season dropped in 2016, leaving fans with a huge cliff-hanger with Roper and his team being arrested and a long eight year wait for answers.

Season 1 also starred Elizabeth Debicki, Tom Hollander, David Harewood and Hugh Laurie and was a huge hit, being nominated for more than 30 awards and winning multiple gongs including Baftas, Emmy Awards, and Golden Globes, with Hiddleston picking up Best Actor and Colman scoring Best Actress in a Supporting Role.

Speaking about Colman’s return, executive producer on season 1 Stephen Garrett said: “The best dramas all have at their core some version of the family and the first season of The Night Manager was no exception. It’s thrilling that our riotously dysfunctional family is now, after eight years apart, reunited for season two, spearheaded by the impeccable Olivia Colman. Joined by Messers Petrie, Hodge, Nardone and the global star that Noah Jupe has rightly become, it almost looks like we planned it…”

Whilst Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, added in a statement: “Olivia Colman’s award-winning role as Angela Burr in the first series of The Night Manager was unforgettable and we are over the moon that she is back alongside Tom Hiddleston.

“We have such a strong cast and with Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone and Noah Jupe also returning, and filming starting in London, the second series of The Night Manager promises to provide even more drama, glamour, intrigue and suspense.”

